King Charles ‘prepared to strip’ Harry and Meghan Markle of their titles if…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "very worried" about King Charles III stripping them of their titles if they "misbehave", a royal author said. Royal author Tom Bower claimed that the King has "made various threats" to Meghan and Harry, warning "they will find themselves ostracised".

The royal author made the comments following the news of Prince Harry's memoir ‘Spare’ which will be released in January next year.

Tom Bower also said that King Charles could extend the royal title ban to Archie, three, and Lilibet, one even though he made efforts to "defuse" the tension between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the rest of the royal family.

“He has made various threats to Meghan and Harry and warned that them if they go ahead they will find themselves ostracised in a way they cannot believe. And so they are worried,” Tom Bower said.

“First of all, I do not think their children will get titles if they go ahead and slander the Royal Family. But they have also got to consider their own titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, could be taken away by Charles if they misbehave," the royal author added.

“That is something Meghan and Harry are very worried about because after all although she pours dirt on the Royal Family the whole time, whenever she introduces herself she says: ‘I am Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex',” the author further said.

The publisher Penguin Random House said that Prince Harry's memoir will be an "emotionally powerful story".

“Spare takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the 20th Century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow – and horror," the publisher said.

