Britain's anthem becomes 'God Save the King' as Charles III declared King| LIVE
King Charles III has been officially proclaimed as ‘King’ today at a meeting of the Accession Council. Charles automatically became king when his mother - the longest-reigning monarch - Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday. However, the accession ceremony is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.
The ceremony was held at St. James’s Palace - a royal residence in London. It was attended by the Accession Council, senior politicians and officials who advise the monarch.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 10 Sep 2022 03:23 PM
King Charles III approves order declaring day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral a public holiday; date not yet announced.
-
Sat, 10 Sep 2022 03:22 PM
King Charles III: I know how deeply you and the entire nation, and I think I may say the whole world, sympathize with me in this irreparable loss we have all suffered.
-
Sat, 10 Sep 2022 03:06 PM
Charles III in personal declaration at accession ceremony said that he is “deeply aware of duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty.”
-
Sat, 10 Sep 2022 03:02 PM
“My mother gave an example of life long love and of selfless service”: Charles III after being proclaimed new British monarch
-
Sat, 10 Sep 2022 03:01 PM
King Charles III vows to follow mother's 'inspiring example' in personal declaration at accession ceremony.
-
Sat, 10 Sep 2022 02:55 PM
King Charles III addresses after officially being declared as Britain's new monarch. WATCH HERE
-
Sat, 10 Sep 2022 02:46 PM
Britain's anthem becomes 'God Save the King' as Charles III is proclaimed as Britain's new monarch.
-
Sat, 10 Sep 2022 02:37 PM
King Charles III has been officially proclaimed as Britain’s monarch on Saturday in a historic ceremony at St. James' Palace.
-
Sat, 10 Sep 2022 02:35 PM
King Charles III to be proclaimed as new monarch shortly at historic ceremony in London. WATCH LIVE here
-
Sat, 10 Sep 2022 02:31 PM
King Charles III is set to be officially proclaimed as ‘King’ today at St. James’s Palace - a royal residence in London.