Britain's anthem becomes 'God Save the King' as Charles III declared King| LIVE

King Charles III has been officially proclaimed as ‘King’ today at a meeting of the Accession Council. Charles automatically became king when his mother - the longest-reigning monarch - Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday. However, the accession ceremony is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.

The ceremony was held at St. James’s Palace - a royal residence in London. It was attended by the Accession Council, senior politicians and officials who advise the monarch.