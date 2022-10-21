Charles’ ‘thank you’ card to well-wisher has sweet photo of the Queen. See here

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September at the age of 96, Britons paid their tributes to the country’s longest serving monarch and wrote condolence cards for royal family members.

Read more: See painting made by King Charles III which was sold at an auction for…

One of the well-wishers was overwhelmed when he received a rather sweet response from King Charles III thanking him for his card. Sharing photos of the response he received on Twitter, the well-wisher wrote, “First post received with the new royal cypher.”

In the card, a special photograph from King Charles III’s childhood can be seen with a thank you message by the monarch. In the image, Charles and his mother Queen Elizabeth II are pictured at their Balmoral castle in Scotland- the place where the late monarch passed away last month.

Read more: Court to decide if Lord Mountbatten was a child abuser, a mentor of King Charles

The card also featured the new royal cypher and the text read, "It was so very kind of you to send me such a wonderfully generous message following the death of my beloved mother.”

Read more: Why Prince William and Kate Middleton will do fewer public appearances now

“Your most thoughtful words are enormously comforting, and I cannot tell you how deeply they are appreciated at this time of immense sorrow,” the card further read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON