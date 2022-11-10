King Charles travels with his childhood teddy bear and it has its own valet? Yes

King Charles III was so attached to his childhood teddy bear that he had a person to look after the stuffed toy, a new book claimed. The book titled 'The King: The Life of Charles III' noted that the new monarch was attached to his childhood teddy bear well into adulthood.

The book written by Christopher Anderson noted that a retired nanny of King Charles III “was the only human being allowed to take needle and thread to Prince Charles' teddy bear.”

"He (King Charles) was well into his forties, and every time that teddy needed to be repaired, you would think it was his own child having major surgery," Christopher Anderson said.

“He still travels with a childhood teddy bear. He’s had it since he was a very small child… The only person who’s been allowed to mend King Charles’s teddy bear is his childhood nanny, Mabel Anderson, who he remains very close to," the author added.

On King Charles III's childhood, a staffer told the author, “For someone who said he was bullied as a child, Prince Charles clearly enjoyed bullying us. He could be pleasant and courteous, but just as much of the time, he was moody and mean. He didn’t think twice about shouting insults at you if you put a foot wrong.”

Charles allegedly had very specific instructions when it came to his breakfast tray, which had to “contain a cup and saucer to the right with a silver spoon pointing outward at an angle of five o’clock," the author said.

