King Charles III's emotional coronation - Heartwarming father-son moment with Prince William captured on camera

As King Charles III was crowned in a historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey, he shared a touching moment with his son, Prince William. Cameras captured the emotional exchange as William knelt to kiss his father's cheek and place his hand on the royal crown. The king appeared visibly moved and whispered, “Thank you, William.” It was a break with tradition for William to have a speaking role during the ceremony, delivering the Homage of Royal Blood and presenting his father with the Stole Royal and Robe Royal. The king reportedly chose the Diamond Jubilee Coach to travel to the Abbey with Queen Camilla, drawn by six Windsor Grey Horses.

Prince William kisses his father King Charles III during his coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, Saturday May 6, 2023.(AP)

The coronation of King Charles III followed the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September. The historic ceremony began with the royal couple traveling by coach to Westminster Abbey from Buckingham Palace, with a host of royals, international dignitaries, and charity workers in attendance. Princess Catherine and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, arrived with Prince William, who was dressed in a ceremonial dress uniform.

Prince Harry was also in attendance, chatting with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their husbands. The Duke of Sussex reportedly flew in from the US on a commercial American Airlines flight, although it's unclear whether he will attend a private lunch at Buckingham Palace that his father has invited him to.

William's pledge of loyalty and presentation of the Stole Royal and Robe Royal were poignant moments in the ceremony, demonstrating the strong bond between father and son. Charles was seen to say "Thank you, William" after William's pledge of allegiance. The moment was captured by TV cameras, highlighting the touching exchange between the two royals.

His son's role in the ceremony and their close relationship was clear for all to see, demonstrating the continuity of the royal family and the traditions that come with it. The coronation of King Charles III is a historic moment for the UK and the Commonwealth, and the exchange with his son will undoubtedly be remembered as a highlight of the day.