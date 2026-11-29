Prince Harry secretly met his father, King Charles III, at the Balmoral estate in Scotland last month, marking their first reported face-to-face meeting since the Duke of Sussex returned to the United Kingdom this summer, according to a report by The Sun.

Harry, Charles met alone at Balmoral to ‘keep on good terms’. (X/@MeghansMole) more less

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The meeting took place on the weekend of October 17, when Harry travelled to the Scottish estate while the King was staying at Birkhall, his retreat on the grounds.

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Queen Camilla was reportedly away attending Champions Day at Royal Ascot, while Harry's wife Meghan Markle and their children, Archie and Lilibet, were not present.

The report, published by The Sun on November 28, said Charles had invited his son to spend time with him privately. The newspaper quoted an unnamed source as saying there was “a desire to keep on good terms”.

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The reported Balmoral meeting is believed to be only the fourth time Harry and Charles have met since the King's coronation in May 2023.

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{{^usCountry}} Their previous meetings included Harry's brief return to the UK for the coronation, a visit to Clarence House in September last year and a meeting in February 2024, shortly after Charles announced his cancer diagnosis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their previous meetings included Harry's brief return to the UK for the coronation, a visit to Clarence House in September last year and a meeting in February 2024, shortly after Charles announced his cancer diagnosis. {{/usCountry}}

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During the February visit, the King reportedly spent around 30 minutes with his son before travelling to Sandringham.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from their roles as working royals in 2020 and moved to the United States. Their departure was followed by public disagreements with the royal family, including comments in their Netflix documentary and Harry's memoir, Spare.

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Harry has spoken about wanting reconciliation

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Earlier in October, Harry spoke about repairing his strained family relationships in an interview with GQ. He said he wanted to reconcile with his father and brother, adding that ‘the most important thing is to reconcile’ amid wider global challenges, Reuters reported.

“With everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile,” Harry said, adding that he wanted to work things out.

The report said Harry and Meghan had returned to the UK at the end of August. They later spent Thanksgiving in Britain but are not expected to join the royal family for Christmas at Sandringham.

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Harry has also increased his public appearances in recent weeks, including attending a Remembrance Sunday service in Brackley and travelling to Brussels with Meghan for an event focused on online child safety.

The Balmoral meeting, if confirmed, would mark another private contact between father and son, although there has been no official announcement from either side about the reported reunion.