Royal feud brewing? King Charles is at odds with this family member (Not Harry)

King Charles III and Prince William are not on the best terms following the release of Prince Harry's memoir ahead of the May coronation, it has been reported. Earlier, The Times had reported that King Charles and Prince William have been close to each other for many years unlike the former's relationship with younger son Prince Harry.

“Part of William’s evolution is that as he has become closer to his father, he sees their similarities … As their respective destinies get closer, it weighs more heavily on them and strengthens the bond. The rift with Harry has also brought them closer," the report had said.

But Prince Harry's memoir Spare that targets the royal family has caused a rift between King Charles and Prince William, reports have claimed. Both disagree on how to deal with the aftermath of the memoir that describes the inner workings and relationships with the royal family.

Daily Mail and Vanity Fair have reported that King Charles wants his younger son to attend his coronation. Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl said that the monarch will invite the Sussexes “because it is the right thing to do and will hopefully pave the way for peace.”

But Prince William is not very happy about this decision, the reports claimed as the memoir portrayed him in a bad light. Vanity Fair reported that people close to the Prince of Wales “say there’s no trust left between him and Harry” while another William friend has told the Times that “inside he’s burning” and that “he’s not just going to roll over.”

Prince William is said to be worried that the Sussexes might try to stage some sort of “stunt", the Mail reported saying, “William fears that unless Harry’s visit is tightly scripted, he could steal the limelight by, for example, going on a walkabout in a deprived London borough with Meghan.”

