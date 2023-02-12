‘Oh my goodness’: Kate Middleton may have done this to annoy Meghan Markle

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton hugged her former history teacher during an emotional exchange in Cornwall as they reunited for the first time since the princess was a child. As Prince William and Kate Middleton marked their first joint visit to Cornwall as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year, the couple attended The National Maritime Museum Cornwall and greeted members of the public.

Read more: Are Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning this unexpected career move? Details

In the crowd greeting the couple, Kate Middleton's former teacher Jim Embury, who taught her at St Andrew’s prep school in Pangbourne, Berkshire, was also present. As Kate Middleton noticed him, she opened her arms wide to hug him.

“Oh my goodness”, Kate Middleton said as she embraced him, adding, “I do recognise you. I remember the classroom and everything.

“The things you taught me, I now teach to my children,” Kate Middleton went on to say while referring to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Read more: Meghan 'repeatedly' says she gave 'everything up' for Prince Harry because…

The heartwarming exchange comes just a month after the release of Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare. In it, Prince Harry claimed that Kate Middleton was uncomfortable when Meghan Markle offered her a hug upon being first introduced. Prince Harry also recalled a time when Meghan Markle forgot her lip gloss and asked to borrow Kate’s.

“Kate, taken aback, went into her handbag and reluctantly pulled out a small tube. Meg squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips. Kate grimaced," Prince Harry wrote.

Read more: Kate Middleton says it is ‘tough’ to raise children today. Here's why

Even in the Netflix documentary ‘Harry and Meghan’, Meghan Markle said that Kate Middleton struggled to relax around her.

“Even when Will and Kate came over and I was meeting her for the first time I remember I was in ripped jeans, I was barefoot,” Meghan Markle said, adding, “There is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and you relax now. But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON