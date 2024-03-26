 King Charles to attend Easter service in first major event since cancer diagnosis | World News - Hindustan Times
King Charles to attend Easter service in first major event since cancer diagnosis

AP |
Mar 26, 2024 08:50 PM IST

The king is undergoing treatment and had suspended almost all his public engagements since his diagnosis.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will attend an Easter service at the chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday, Buckingham Palace officials said Tuesday, in the first major appearance for the 75-year-old king since he was diagnosed with cancer in February.

Officials said Charles and Camilla will be accompanied by members of the royal family at St. George's Chapel. The event is expected to be smaller than usual.(REUTERS)
Officials said Charles and Camilla will be accompanied by members of the royal family at St. George's Chapel. The event is expected to be smaller than usual.

Officials said Charles and Camilla will be accompanied by members of the royal family at St. George's Chapel. The event is expected to be smaller than usual. Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, who announced last week that she is also undergoing cancer treatment, are not expected to attend.

The king is undergoing treatment and has suspended almost all his public engagements since his diagnosis. Officials didn’t disclose what form of cancer Charles has but said it’s not related to his recent treatment for a benign prostate condition.

Officials have said the monarch is continuing with state business, including regular weekly meetings with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and won't be handing over his constitutional role as head of state.

On Tuesday, Charles was shown meeting community and faith leaders from across the U.K. at Buckingham Palace to hear about their work of boosting social cohesion amid heightened international tensions.

