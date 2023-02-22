'Give Kohinoor back': Watch Indian-origin journalist's heated debate on UK show

Queen Consort Camilla will reportedly not wear the Queen Mother's crown embedded with the Kohinoor diamond for Britain's King Charles's coronation. The announcement by the Buckingham Palace has re-ignited the debate on whether the Kohinoor should be returned to India- or not.

On a popular UK TV show, writer and broadcaster of GB News Emma Webb argued that the diamond's ownership can be disputed while fellow broadcaster Narinder Kaur hit back saying, "You do not know history."

"The ruler was also the ruler of Lahore so is Pakistan going get a claim on it?" Emma Webb asked. “They stole it from the Persian empire. The Persian empire invaded the Mughal empire so this is a contested object,” Emma Webb added.

In response, Narinder Kaur said, "You do not know history. It represents colonisation and bloodshed. Give it back to India. I don't see why an Indian child from India has to travel all the way to the UK to look at it and pay for it."

Sharing the, Narinder Kaur tweeted, "The Kohinoor diamond was founded in Indian soil. It represents to the British their dark brutal colonial history. They have NO BUSINESS in continuing to benefit from colonisation. The UN recognises the right of a country to reclaim its treasures."\

