Kremlin agrees with Marco's Rubio ‘proxy war’ remark on Ukraine conflict

Reuters |
Mar 06, 2025 06:20 PM IST

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated this aligns with President Putin's views, emphasizing the need to end the conflict

The Kremlin said on Thursday that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's view that the Ukraine conflict is a proxy war between the United States and Russia is in line with Russian President Vladimir Putin's own assessment.

The Kremlin said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin shares US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's judgement that the crisis in Ukraine is a proxy war between the United States and Russia.(AFP)
The Kremlin said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin shares US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's judgement that the crisis in Ukraine is a proxy war between the United States and Russia.(AFP)

"It's been very clear from the beginning that (U.S. President Donald Trump) views this as a protracted, stalemated conflict," Rubio told Fox News in an interview on Wednesday.

"And frankly, it's a proxy war between nuclear powers – the United States, helping Ukraine, and Russia – and it needs to come to an end."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow agreed with Rubio's assessment and noted that Russia has said many times that the war is a conflict between Russia and the U.S.-led collective West.

"We can and want to agree with it, and we agree with it. That's the way it is. We have said this repeatedly. We have said that this is actually a conflict between Russia and the collective West. And the main country of the collective West is the United States of America," Peskov said of Rubio's remarks.

"So it is absolutely in line with the position that our president and foreign minister have repeatedly expressed. We have said this repeatedly, and yes, we agree that it is time to stop this conflict and this war."

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
