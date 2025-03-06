'Trump, stop being Putin's ho': US Rep. Jasmine Crockett slams POTUS for his loyalty to Russia

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett did not hold back in her criticism of President Donald Trump, calling out what she sees as his submission to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Rep. Jasmine Crockett harshly criticized Trump for his allegiance to Putin and his foreign policy decisions, asserting they harm U.S. interests.(AFP)

During a conversation with attorney Joe Gallina following Trump's Congress speech, Crockett was asked what she would say to Trump if given the chance. She responded bluntly, “I would tell him to grow a spine and stop being Putin’s ho.”

“That’s all we got right now, is Putin’s little ho that is out here really doing the bidding of Russia in a way we’ve never seen an American president do.”

While addressing last week's heated Trump-Zelensky meeting at the Oval Office, Crockett accused Trump of turning his back on America’s allies, calling, “For those that believe that we should only focus on the United States, this is a focus on the United States,” per The Hill.

“We need a president that understands what diplomacy looks like, and it doesn’t look like the disgrace that we saw that took place in the Oval Office.”

Crockett slams Trump's tariffs: ‘Groceries are the next crisis’

Trump has positioned himself as a key player in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, but his tactics have been met with backlash. His administration recently announced a pause on military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, a move that critics argue benefits Russia more than it helps end the war.

The Texas Rep. also condemned Trump’s decision to impose a 25% tariff on China, Canada, and Mexico, a move she believes will have severe economic consequences. “As people are still complaining about their eggs, now they’re going to have to worry about the rest of their groceries,” she warned.

“Listen, it is time for him to grow a pair and start to do the work of an American president and stop pretending that he is on some terrible reality TV show that is looking for ratings.”

“I am hoping that America turns off the TV today and tunes into people like you, because all he does is look for ratings and we shouldn’t give them the attention,” Crockett urged to Americans.