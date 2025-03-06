Menu Explore
Russian missile strike on hotel in Zelensky's hometown kills 3, injures 31

AFP |
Mar 06, 2025 12:55 PM IST

Damage included 14 apartment buildings and various local establishments. The attack highlights ongoing tensions despite talks for peace.

A Russian missile strike on a hotel in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown overnight killed three people and injured 31 with about half of them in serious condition, authorities said Thursday.

Emergency personnel work in a destroyed building following a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine March 5, 2025. ( REUTERS)
Emergency personnel work in a destroyed building following a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine March 5, 2025. ( REUTERS)

Moscow has kept up its bombardment of Ukraine even as rhetoric builds in Washington and Moscow on potential talks to halt the more than three-year war.

"Three people died in Kryvy Rig due to the night missile attack... Sincere condolences to the relatives," said Sergiy Lysak, governor of Dnipropetrovsk region.

"There are 31 injured... 14 are in serious condition."

In addition to the hotel, 14 apartment buildings, a post office, almost two dozen cars, a cultural institution, and 12 shops were damaged, authorities said.

Officials later said a security guard was killed when a warehouse was struck in Sumy, further north.

Kryvyi Rig lies about 70 kilometres (43 miles) north west of the front line and was home to more than 600,000 people before the war.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
