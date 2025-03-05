Why did Trump name Zelensky, Melania, and Musk in his first speech to Congress?

In his first speech to Congress since returning to the White House, US President Donald Trump claimed that his administration had achieved more in 43 days than others had in four or even eight years. Vice President JD Vance and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) applaud as US President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (AFP)

The nearly 99-minute address, the longest ever delivered by a contemporary president in this context, was filled with key mentions, dramatic statements, and policy pledges, NDTV reported.

Key figures mentioned in Trump's address

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Trump shared a letter from Zelensky, in which the Ukrainian president expressed willingness to work under his leadership to secure lasting peace. He also claimed that Russia was signalling a shift towards diplomacy, suggesting the country was open to peace talks.

Melania Trump

Trump praised his wife’s efforts in foster care and online safety, highlighting her work on the “Take it Down” Act aimed at tackling online exploitation.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla

Musk, who was present in the gallery, received praise from Trump for his hard work and contributions. Trump said, “Elon, you are working very hard… even this side (Democrats) appreciates this. They just don't want to admit it.”

FBI Director Kash Patel

Trump said that under Patel’s leadership, the FBI would not be politicised. He also mentioned the capture of Mohammad Sharifullah, the top terrorist responsible for the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal suicide attack.

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Trump commended Kennedy for his contributions to the administration’s healthcare initiatives, including his “Make America Healthy Again” campaign.

Elliston Berry and Haley Ferguson, guests of Melania Trump

Ferguson, a young woman preparing to become a teacher through Melania’s Fostering the Future programme, was honoured for her achievements.

Berry, a victim of illegal deepfake images, was recognised for her advocacy against internet exploitation.

Alexis Nungaray, mother of slain child Jocelyn Nungaray

Trump used this moment to criticise President Biden’s immigration policies while honouring 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, who was tragically killed by illegal immigrants in Texas. The First Lady hosted her mother, Alexis, at the event.

High school senior Jason Hartley

Trump announced that Jason Hartley, the son of a slain sheriff’s deputy, had been accepted to West Point. Hartley had applied to the Military Academy to follow in his father’s footsteps.

DJ Daniel, 13-year-old honorary Secret Service agent and cancer survivor

Trump recognised DJ, a 13-year-old cancer survivour who had been given only months to live in 2018. In a symbolic gesture, Trump announced that DJ would be officially designated as an agent of the United States Secret Service.

Marc Fogel, American teacher imprisoned in Russia

Trump praised his administration’s efforts to secure the release of Marc Fogel, an American teacher wrongfully imprisoned in Russia for cannabis possession.

He also recalled an emotional meeting with Fogel’s 95-year-old mother, Malphine Fogel.

The family of firefighter Corey Comparatore

Trump paid tributes to firefighter Corey Comparatore, who was killed in the line of duty while defending Trump during a July 13 event in Butler, Pennsylvania, where the president narrowly escaped an assassination attempt.

The family of Laken Riley, victim of illegal immigration

Trump mourned the death of 22-year-old Laken Riley, a Georgia student killed by an unauthorised immigrant. He praised the Laken Riley Act, which mandates the imprisonment of unauthorised migrants accused of major crimes, saying, “America will never ever forget our beautiful Laken.”

Trump’s speech, filled with personal tributes and policy pronouncements, set the tone for his administration’s next chapter as he seeks to address key domestic and international issues.