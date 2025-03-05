Trump Congress address Live: Donald Trump expected to list achievements as tariffs ignite fears of global trade war
Trump Congress address Live: US President Donald Trump will address a joint session of Congress to give an account of his second term since assuming power on January 20. His address comes amid economic uncertainty as Washington launched a trade war by slapping tariffs on imports from neighbouring Canada and Mexico....Read More
The Republican is expected to outline his achievements in his speech outlined with the theme “renewal of the American dream. “It's an opportunity for President Trump, as only he can, to lay out the last month of record-setting, record-breaking, unprecedented achievements and accomplishments,” said senior adviser Stephen Miller.
Trump is expected to address his policies for fostering peace in the Middle East and Ukraine after upending the policies of the Biden administration in just weeks. He was also expected to announce the rare earth minerals deal with Kyiv, but Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the deal was “not on the table”.
The US imposed 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico and a 10% levy on Canadian energy, ostensibly to secure greater cooperation on illegal immigration and fentanyl trafficking. Trump also doubled the tariff he slapped last month on Chinese products to 20%.
The tariffs drew a swift response. Canada imposed immediate 25% tariffs on $100 billion worth of US imports and vowed to target more if necessary. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said her country will respond with its own retaliatory tariffs, which will be announced on Sunday. Beijing imposed a 15% duty on a wide array of US farm exports and expanded the number of US companies subject to export controls and other restrictions by about two dozen.
Trump Congress address Live: Why is US President's Wednesday speech to both houses of Congress not a State of Union?
In recent decades, new US Presidents have not called their first speech before a Joint Session of Congress a “State of the Union.”
The first addresses are often referred to as an “annual message” or a message or address on a particular topic. The first address for Joe Biden in 2021 and Donald Trump in 2017 were both called “Address Before a Joint Session of the Congress.”
Trump Congress address Live: US President expected to announce Ukraine minerals deal
US President Donald Trump is hoping to announce a key minerals agreement with Ukraine in his address to Congress, according to the sources quoted in a report by news agency Reuters.
This comes nearly a week after his shouting match with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky at the Oval Office last Friday.
Trump Congress address Live: Who are the lawmakers among the Democrats to miss US President's address?
Some lawmakers among the Democrats are set to miss President Donald Trump's US Congress address. They are Representative Kweisi Mfume of Maryland, Representative Gerry Connolly, and Representative Don Beyer of Washington DC, according to a report by AP.
Trump Congress address Live: House speaker Mike Johnson wants ‘to frame speech in gilded gold’
US House of Representatives speaker Mike Johnson says he won’t follow Nancy Pelosi in ripping up Donald Trump’s speech. In fact, Johnson said, he’d like “to frame it in gilded gold.”
The then-House Speaker Pelosi had ripped up Trump's speech from the dais during the US President’s first term.
The Republican speaker said he was excited about the speech. “There really is so much to celebrate,” he said, according to AP.
Trump Congress address Live: How many executive orders have been signed since the inauguration?
Since Donald Trump assumed office on January 20, there have been 119 executive orders from him, ranging from bid to end birthright citizenship to ending DEI policies.
Trump Congress address Live: What is the US President expected to speak about?
Donald Trump is expected to list the achievements of the US government under him since taking over as the 47th President of the country in January.
Trump Congress address Live: When is the address?
Donald Trump's address to Congress will start around 9 PM ET (7:30 AM IST).
Trump Congress address Live: Several Canadian provinces ban US alcohol in tariff response
Trump Congress address Live: Multiple Canadian provinces, including Ontario and Quebec, banned the sale of US alcohol on Tuesday, part of a broad national retaliation against import tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.
"This is an enormous hit to American producers," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said, announcing the measures imposed by Canada's largest province.
Stores run by the publicly controlled Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) sell nearly one billion Canadian dollars ($688 million) worth of US alcohol products each year, Ford said. (AFP)
Trump Congress address Live: US farmers face higher costs, fewer markets from tariffs, farm groups warn
Trump Congress address Live: US President Donald Trump's new tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and China threaten to hurt the $191 billion American agricultural export sector and raise costs for farmers struggling with low crop prices, farm groups warned on Tuesday.
Canada and China targeted American products including wheat and poultry with retaliatory levies, while farm groups said U.S. tariffs on imports from Canada would raise fertilizer costs. About 85% of U.S. imports of potash fertilizer come from Canada, according to industry data.
Higher costs and lower exports would hit farmers as many are bracing to lose money growing corn and soybeans, the nation's biggest commodity crops. (Reuters)
Trump Congress address Live: Demonstrators across 50 states look to unify a disparate opposition
Trump Congress address Live: As Donald Trump prepared Tuesday to address a joint session of Congress, protest groups gathered at parks, statehouses and other public grounds across the country to assail his presidency as dangerous and un-American.
The rallies and marches — set in motion by the fledgling 50501 Movement, a volunteer-driven group organized in the weeks after Trump’s inauguration — mark the latest attempt at national resistance to the hardened support of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” base and the success it has had in reshaping the Republican Party in the president’s populist image. (AP)