Trump Congress address Live: Donald Trump expected to list achievements as tariffs ignite fears of global trade war

Trump Congress address Live: US President Donald Trump will address a joint session of Congress to give an account of his second term since assuming power on January 20. His address comes amid economic uncertainty as Washington launched a trade war by slapping tariffs on imports from neighbouring Canada and Mexico....Read More

The Republican is expected to outline his achievements in his speech outlined with the theme “renewal of the American dream. “It's an opportunity for President Trump, as only he can, to lay out the last month of record-setting, record-breaking, unprecedented achievements and accomplishments,” said senior adviser Stephen Miller.

Trump is expected to address his policies for fostering peace in the Middle East and Ukraine after upending the policies of the Biden administration in just weeks. He was also expected to announce the rare earth minerals deal with Kyiv, but Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the deal was “not on the table”.

The US imposed 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico and a 10% levy on Canadian energy, ostensibly to secure greater cooperation on illegal immigration and fentanyl trafficking. Trump also doubled the tariff he slapped last month on Chinese products to 20%.

The tariffs drew a swift response. Canada imposed immediate 25% tariffs on $100 billion worth of US imports and vowed to target more if necessary. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said her country will respond with its own retaliatory tariffs, which will be announced on Sunday. Beijing imposed a 15% duty on a wide array of US farm exports and expanded the number of US companies subject to export controls and other restrictions by about two dozen.