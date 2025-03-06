War against Drugs: 580 FIRs, 789 arrests in first four days, says Aman Arora

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president and cabinet minister Aman Arora on Wednesday said that 580 first information reports (FIRs) were registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and 789 drug peddlers arrested in the first four days of the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ (war against drugs) campaign. Police personnel with over 23kg heroin in Amritsar on Wednesday. (PTI)

Sharing details, Arora stated that approximately 74kg of heroin, 19.5kg of opium, and 77kg of synthetic drugs have been seized, amounting to a total recovery of about 170 kg of drugs during this period.

He said that 61 FIRs were registered against gangsters and smugglers in Amritsar, Amritsar Rural, Moga, Tarn Taran, and Ferozepur districts alone. Additionally, 60 buildings linked to illegal encroachments on government land and drug trafficking have been demolished.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Arora stated that these properties were acquired through unlawful means and drug trafficking, amounting to crores of rupees. “Previous governments protected drug peddlers. In contrast, the AAP government is taking strict action against them. Some people are opposing the campaign, but they will not succeed,” he alleged.

The AAP chief stated that this crackdown has instilled immense fear among drug peddlers and gangsters, with visible results in several areas. The AAP government is determined to eliminate drugs from the state, he added.

BOX:

75 drug traffickers held on Wednesday: Police

Chandigarh Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested 75 drug smugglers and recovered 27.7 kg heroin along with ₹3.06 lakh drug money from their possession.

Apart from this, police teams have also recovered 400 grams of opium and 2,060 intoxicating tablets/pills/injections from their possession, special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said.

Shukla said that over 200 police teams conducted raids at 356 locations across the state, leading to the registration of 48 FIRs.

Police teams have also checked 416 suspicious persons during the day-long operation, he added.