France's Macron to discuss extending nuclear support to EU allies amid Russia threat

Raising concerns over security threats posed by Russia in Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron said he will discuss extending his country’s nuclear deterrent to European allies in order to protect the continent. France is the only nuclear power in the European Union and the second nation in Europe, after the United Kingdom, to possess nuclear weapons, apart from Russia.(AFP)

The announcement comes amid growing tensions between the United States and the European Union after the former’s withdrawal of support for Ukraine in the ongoing war.

France is the only nuclear power in the European Union and the second nation in Europe, after the United Kingdom, to possess nuclear weapons, apart from Russia.

Addressing the nation on Wednesday, Macron said that while the European Union can hope to have the United States by their side, they must be prepared if that is not the case. "I want to believe that the United States will stay by our side but we have to be prepared for that not to be the case," he was quoted by AFP as saying.

"The future of Europe does not have to be decided in Washington or Moscow," Macron added.

Russia threat to Europe, France

Describing Russia as a “threat to France and Europe”, Macron told the nation that he has decided “to open the strategic debate on the protection of our allies on the European continent by our (nuclear) deterrent,” reported AP.

Highlighting Russia’s plans to expand its military power significantly by 2030, Macron questioned, “Who can believe that today's Russia will stop at Ukraine?”

Macron also said that the allies of the European Union also need to make sure that Russia doesn’t invade Ukraine again once the war is potentially over, which includes “long-term support for the Ukrainian army”, AP reported.

Macron added that European allies might need to deploy forces in Ukraine to block future invasion and said that these forces “would not fight on the front line, but they would be there, on the contrary, once peace has been signed, to guarantee that it is fully respected,” the report added.

Macron’s remarks came ahead of the summit of European leaders on Thursday where they will discuss extending support to Ukraine to achieve peace and amping up the defence for the continent against foreign forces.