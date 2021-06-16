Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Kremlin official says Putin-Biden summit 'will not be easy'
world news

Kremlin official says Putin-Biden summit 'will not be easy'

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a few hours before the Russia-US summit in Geneva that the topics on the broad agenda “are mostly problematic."
PTI | , Geneva
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin's talks with US President Joe Biden “will not be easy”, a spokesman for Putin said.(File Photo)

A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned that Putin's talks with US President Joe Biden “will not be easy” or likely yield any breakthroughs.

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a few hours before the Russia-US summit in Geneva on Wednesday that the topics on the broad agenda “are mostly problematic."

"We have many long-neglected questions that need to be trawled through. That's why President Putin is arriving with an attitude to frankly and constructively set questions and try to find solutions,” Peskov said.

“No, this day cannot become historic, and we shouldn't expect any breakthroughs. The situation is too difficult in Russian-American relations," he continued. "However, the fact that the two presidents agreed to meet and finally start to speak openly about the problems is already an achievement. We can say that without having started yet, the summit already has a positive result, but we should not await breakthroughs.”

Peskov said the bilateral issues Russia wants to discuss include strategic stability, arms control, cooperation in regional conflicts, cooperation on the pandemic, and climate change.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
valdimir putin joe biden
TRENDING NEWS

Father’s Day 2021: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares heartwarming video

Hippo crushes watermelon with just a bite, shares it with friend. Watch

Two-year-old asks grandpa if she could help him in ‘yawdwowk’. Watch sweet video

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP