Home / World News / Kremlin says Elon Musk's Clubhouse invitation to Putin came to nothing
world news

Kremlin says Elon Musk's Clubhouse invitation to Putin came to nothing

Elon Musk last month invited Putin to join him for a chat on Clubhouse, a proposal that the Kremlin described as very interesting, though it said at the time it needed to hear more details.
Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Elon Musk's invited President Vladimir Putin to join him for a chat on social network Clubhouse REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo(REUTERS)

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that an invitation from Tesla boss Elon Musk for President Vladimir Putin to join him for a chat on social network Clubhouse had come to nothing and that Moscow had not received a response after seeking further details.

Musk last month invited Putin to join him for a chat on Clubhouse, a proposal that the Kremlin described as very interesting, though it said at the time it needed to hear more details.

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters they had not received any response, however, and that the matter had probably been a misunderstanding.

Peskov said the matter was now probably closed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elon musk vladimir putin
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP