Kremlin says ‘emotional overload’ after Donald Trump calls Vladimir Putin ‘crazy’

The Kremlin on Monday responded to US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks calling Vladimir Putin “crazy,” saying there is “some emotional overload at this crucial moment.” This combination photo shows President Donald Trump in a business roundtable, May 16, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a signing ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, May 10, 2025. (AP)

Trump’s comments followed Russia’s fresh offensive against Ukraine, launched shortly after a prisoner swap. The attack involved a record number of drones and killed 13 people.

Speaking at Morristown airport, Trump said, “I’m not happy with what Putin is doing. He’s killing a lot of people, and I don’t know what the hell happened to Putin.”

Trump also posted on Truth Social, referring to the drone attack and saying, “Something has happened to him (Putin). He has gone absolutely CRAZY! I’ve always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!”

He further criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, adding, “He is doing his country no favours by talking the way he does. Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop.”

Russia launches 355 drones, nine missiles, says Ukraine

The Ukrainian air force said that Russia launched 355 drones and nine cruise missiles overnight, marking the largest drone attack of the war so far.

The strikes hit targets across five locations, with a 14-year-old boy injured in the Black Sea region of Odesa. Residential buildings and industrial facilities were also damaged in western Ukraine.

The Kremlin said the attacks targeted military sites and were a response to Ukrainian strikes on Russian civilian areas.

When asked about Trump’s comments describing Putin as “crazy,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed gratitude to Trump and the US for their help in launching peace negotiations, while acknowledging the tense and emotionally charged situation.

“We are really grateful to the Americans and to President Trump personally for their assistance in organising and launching this negotiation process,” Peskov said. “At the same time, this is a very crucial moment, which is associated with emotional overload and reactions from everyone involved.”