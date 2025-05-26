Drone strike kills 13, including kids, in Ukraine amid historic prisoner swap

Russia launched a record number of drones against Ukraine, killing 13 people across the country, officials said Sunday, even as Kyiv and Moscow completed their biggest prisoner exchange since the start of the war. Those killed in the latest Russian strikes included two children, aged eight and 12, and a 17-year-old.(Bloomberg)

Ukraine's emergency services described a night of "terror" amid a second straight night of massive Russian air strikes, including on the capital Kyiv.

The attacks came as the two countries completed their biggest prisoner swap since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, with 1,000 captured soldiers and civilian prisoners sent back by each side.

Those killed in the latest Russian strikes included two children, aged eight and 12, and a 17-year-old, killed in the northwestern region of Zhytomyr, officials said.

Their school named the dead children as Roman, Tamara and Stanislav in a post on Facebook, saying: "Their memory will always be with us. We will never forgive".

"Without truly strong pressure on the Russian leadership, this brutality cannot be stopped," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media.

"The silence of America, the silence of others around the world only encourages Putin," he said, adding: "Sanctions will certainly help."

The European Union's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, called for "the strongest international pressure on Russia to stop this war".

"Last night's attacks again show Russia is bent on more suffering and the annihilation of Ukraine. Devastating to see children among innocent victims harmed and killed," she said on social media.

- More sanctions -

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul also denounced the attacks. "Putin does not want peace, he wants to carry on the war, and we shouldn't allow him to do this," he said.

"For this reason, we will approve further sanctions at a European level."

The strikes came after Russia launched 14 ballistic missiles and 250 drones overnight Friday to Saturday, which wounded 15 people, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukraine's military said on Sunday it had shot down a total of 45 Russian missiles and 266 attack drones overnight.

Air force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said 298 drones were launched, adding that this was "the highest number ever".

Four people were also reported dead in Ukraine's western Khmelnytskyi region, four in the Kyiv region.

Two people died in the Mykolaiv region. On Sunday evening, Vitaliy Kim, governor of the southern region, said the body of a second person had been recovered from the rubble.

Emergency services said 16 people were injured in the Kyiv region, including three children, in the "massive night attack".

"We saw the whole street was on fire," a 65-year-old retired woman, Tetiana Iankovska, told AFP in Markhalivka village just southwest of Kyiv.

Russia said its strikes were aimed at Ukraine's "military-industrial complex" and that it had brought down 110 Ukrainian drones.

Flights at Moscow airports suffered temporary closures due to Ukrainian drone activity but no injuries were reported, officials said.

- Major prisoner exchange -

Russia also said it had exchanged another 303 Ukrainian prisoners of war for the same number of Russian soldiers held by Kyiv -- the last phase of a swap agreed during talks in Istanbul on May 16.

Russia and Ukraine had over three days "carried out the exchange of 1,000 people for 1,000 people", the defence ministry said.

Zelensky confirmed the swap was complete.

Both sides received 390 people in the first stage on Friday and 307 on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump on Friday congratulated the two countries for the swap.

"This could lead to something big," he wrote on social media.

Trump's efforts to broker a ceasefire in Europe's biggest conflict since World War II have so far been unsuccessful, despite his pledge to rapidly end the fighting.

An AFP reporter saw some of the formerly captive Ukrainian soldiers arrive at a hospital in the northern Chernihiv region, emaciated but smiling and waving to crowds.

"It's simply crazy. Crazy feelings," 31-year-old Konstantin Steblev, a soldier, told AFP Friday as he stepped back onto Ukrainian soil after three years in captivity.

One former captive, 58-year-old Viktor Syvak, told AFP was overcome by the emotional homecoming.

Captured in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, he had been held for 37 months and 12 days. "It's impossible to describe. I can't put it into words. It's very joyful," he said of the release.