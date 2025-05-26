Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Assassination attempt on Putin? Russian official claims helicopter at ‘epicenter’ of drone attack

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 26, 2025 12:42 AM IST

A Russian military commander claimed that President Vladimir Putin's helicopter was ‘at the epicenter’ of a Ukrainian drone attack

A Russian military commander claimed that President Vladimir Putin's helicopter was ‘at the epicenter’ of a Ukrainian drone attack on May 20. Yury Dashkin, according to Russian news agency RBC, said that the alleged attack took place in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Russian official said that Putin's helicopter faced a drone attack(AFP)
Russian official said that Putin's helicopter faced a drone attack(AFP)

Ukraine is yet to respond to these claims. "We were simultaneously engaged in an air defense battle and ensuring airspace security for the president’s helicopter flight," Dashkin, commander of an air defense division, said, as per RBC. “The helicopter was effectively at the epicenter of the response to the massive drone attack.”

Putin was in Kursk earlier this week, his first visit to the Kursk Oblast region since March. 

In January 2025, former Fox anchor Tucker Carlson claimed that former President Joe Biden's administration had attempted to assassinate Putin. Carlson made this allegation on his podcast, ‘The Tucker Carlson Show’. However, he did not back his claim with evidence. Back then, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian president is well-protected from potential threats. 

Russia launches massive drone attack

Russian forces launched a barrage of 367 drones and missiles at Ukrainian cities overnight in the largest aerial attack of the war so far, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens more, officials said. The dead included three children in the northern region of Zhytomyr. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the United States, which has taken a softer public line on Russia and its leader, Vladimir Putin, since President Donald Trump took office, to speak out.

"The silence of America, the silence of others in the world only encourages Putin," he wrote on Telegram.

"Every such terrorist Russian strike is reason enough for new sanctions against Russia."

It was the largest attack of the war in terms of weapons fired, although other strikes have killed more people.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
News / World News / Assassination attempt on Putin? Russian official claims helicopter at ‘epicenter’ of drone attack
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 26, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On