Kuwait to resume commercial flights with India today: Check travel SOPs here

Kuwait will resume direct commercial flights with India on Tuesday, the nation's civil aviation authority said on Monday. The decision to resume flights was first announced last month but a time frame for implementation was not given. Kuwait had suspended all direct international flights from India on April 24 "until further notice" during the deadly second wave of the pandemic.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) eased travel restrictions on transit passengers last month and announced that it will resume commercial international flights with India, along with other nations in Southeast Asia and Egypt. Apart from India, other nations from where the international flights will start operations include Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

India started flights between 49 cities under air bubble arrangement with 18 countries in September, according to the civil aviation ministry's notification. Under an air bubble pact, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

Here are the travel guidelines for international flights to Kuwait:

1. All passengers need to be fully get vaccinated with any one of the Covid-19 vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

2. The citizens of Kuwait, their first degree relatives and their domestic workers will be allowed to enter the country.

3. All passengers will have to present a negative PCR test result from within 48 hours before departing to UAE.

4. The passengers are mandated to download and register on the Alhosn app, using the UID and phone number.