Kyiv accuses Russian troops of kidnapping three Israelis

The Ukraine government accused Russian troops of kidnapping three Israelis in the southeastern town of Melitopol, which they have occupied.

"Today in Melitopol, the Russian occupiers kidnapped three Israeli citizens; Tatiana Kumok and her parents Vera et Mikhail Kumok", Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, in comments posted on Facebook.

Mikhail Kumok was described as a "publisher" and company owner.

The Ukrainian authorities published no further details.

