Lahore police arrest man in murder case of Mayra Zulfiqar, British woman of Pakistan origin: Report

A man was arrested in Lahore in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old British woman of Pakistani origin, according to a BBC report. Mayra Zulfiqar, who had arrived in Pakistan earlier this year to attend a wedding, was staying at a rented accommodation in Lahore when she was found dead with two bullet wounds and signs of torture on her body.

Zahir Jadoon was earlier detained by the police but was not formally arrested after Zulfiqar's uncle him and another man as key suspects in the murder case. The other man has not yet been arrested and is said to be cooperating with the investigation, reported BBC quoting the man’s lawyer. Jadoon’s brother and the driver had previously been detained.

Zulfiqar, a law graduate, had been threatened by two men after she turned down marriage proposals from both of them, reported BBC citing legal documents. According to a police report filed by Zulfiqar on April 20, a man had abducted her at a gunpoint and attempted to sexually assault her a few days earlier.

When she managed to run away by alerting bystanders, Zulfiqar said, the man threatened her, saying, "You won't be able to escape; I will kill you," as per BBC.

Zulfiqar’s father, Muhammad Zulfiqar, had appealed for help to Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by the Taliban in 2012 for her work as an advocate for women’s education. Muhammad asked Yousafazai to advocate for justice on behalf of his daughter Mayra Zulfiqar.

“My dear daughter Malala, I appeal to you for God’s sake please raise your voice for my daughter. She was like your sister," he told The Associated Press late on Thursday. “Your voice is heard. The only difference is that you have gone abroad after studying here and my daughter came to Pakistan to serve humanity.”