Lahore schoolgirl tortured for refusing to take drugs, 4 students booked

Four girl students in Pakistan's Lahore have been booked for allegedly torturing a fellow girl student after she refused to take drugs. According to the country's leading news organisation Dawn, the FIR filed by the victim's father said the prime suspect is a “drug addict” and that she “tortured” his daughter for refusing to take drugs that she offered. Video clips of the incident have stormed the internet where few girl students are purportedly torturing another girl.

According to news agency PTI, the incident took place at Lahore's American International School. Video clips show teenage girls pinned the victim to the ground and held her by her hair. According to the FIR, one of the suspects “is a boxer who hit the victim in her face while another kicked her, causing injuries to her face”. It further alleged that the attackers also snatched a gold chain and a locket from the victim. The local police started investigating the matter.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Maheen Faisal shared the video clips demanding action against the attackers. "Absolutely disgusted by this. Scenes from Scarsdale American International School in defence Lahore, where students allegedly assaulted a fellow student for refusing to drink. This is unacceptable, I hope some serious action was taken against the girls," she said while sharing the video.

Meanwhile, the local court in Lahore took up the matter and granted pre-arrest bail to three girls. The counsel appearing for the three suspects said they are being “implicated falsely” and that his clients will cooperate in the probe.

The father also urged the country's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against those who upload videos of the incident on social media.

(With PTI inputs)

