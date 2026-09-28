Landslides bury homes in Nepal’s Baglung, 10 killed and one missing

At least 10 people have died and one person is missing after landslides triggered by continuous rainfall buried houses in Nepal's Baglung district.

Search and rescue operations are underway in coordination with various agencies, (AFP file)

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The landslides occurred on the 10th and 11th of Asoj across Tamankhola, Nisikhola and Tarakhola rural municipalities, with houses and infrastructure also damaged in several locations.

Search and rescue operations are underway in coordination with various agencies, while authorities are gathering further details and investigating the incidents.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Nepal Police, among those killed are 65-year-old Udisara BK and 50-year-old Hastavir BK from Santar in Tamankhola Rural Municipality-4. Fifty-two-year-old Punasara BK remains missing following the same incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Nepal Police, among those killed are 65-year-old Udisara BK and 50-year-old Hastavir BK from Santar in Tamankhola Rural Municipality-4. Fifty-two-year-old Punasara BK remains missing following the same incident. {{/usCountry}}

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Two people, 80-year-old Buddhiraj Gharti and 66-year-old Bhimdevi Gharti, died in landslides in Dhanarakuk, Tamankhola Rural Municipality-3. Surya Bahadur Gharti, 50, from Selwang in Nisikhola Rural Municipality-6, was also killed.

Four members of a family died after a landslide buried their home in Kankekhariya, Nisikhola Rural Municipality-3. The deceased were identified as 36-year-old Shyamkumari BK, 13-year-old Manoj BK, 8-year-old Mukesh BK and 3-year-old Nishan BK.

Man Bahadur Rokka, 59, from Dharmar in Tarakhola Rural Municipality-5, was also killed in a landslide.

Rain triggers floods, landslides

The deaths in Baglung come amid relentless rainfall across Nepal since Thursday, which has triggered flooding, inundation and landslides in several parts of the country. At least 14 people have died in rain-related incidents across Nepal, according to the background information.

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On Sunday morning, authorities issued a warning for residents living along the Narayani River in central Nepal after the river crossed the warning level of 9 metres and entered settlements. Highways leading to Chitwan also remained blocked, with landslides reported at multiple locations.

Earlier, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Authority (NDRRMA) had reported at least six deaths in rain-induced disasters from Thursday until Saturday evening, while four additional people were killed in a landslide in Myagdi district on Sunday morning.

“In Annapurna Village Council, four people have been confirmed dead in a landslide,” Bharat Kumar Pun, the chairperson of the village council, told ANI over the phone.

Landslides at multiple locations have hindered search and rescue operations, with conditions deteriorating amid continued rainfall, officials said.

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The Kaligandaki River, which flows through Baglung, has also swept away houses and bridges, disrupting road connectivity. Security forces have been carrying out evacuations in several districts following inundation and the risk of flooding, moving people to safer areas.

Four bodies have been recovered so far from the Himlung Himal avalanche site as the Nepal National Mountain Guide Association (NNMGA) continues its search and rescue operation.

The rescue team recovered the bodies of Birendra Gurung and Ghan Shyam Rai today, a day after recovering the bodies of climbing guides Chhebi Bhote and Pasang Bhote. The search operation is continuing, with the team working for another 3–4 hours, conditions permitting.

Nepal Avalanche

Four more bodies were recovered on Monday from the site of an avalanche at Himlung Himal peak in Nepal, taking the number of bodies recovered to four, while 12 people remained missing.

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The avalanche struck the base camp of the 7,126-metre Himlung Himal peak in the Nar Phu area of Nepal's Manang district on Sunday, burying a tent where climbers and support staff were taking shelter, leaving several workers and guides missing.

(With inputs from ANI)