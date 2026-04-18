...
...
Live

Iran US war news LIVE: Tehran, Washington negotiators to meet in Islamabad on Monday, says report

By Sana Fazili
Apr 18, 2026 06:57:28 am IST

Iran US war news LIVE: In big reprieve for countries across the world threatened with fuel crisis, Iran on Friday said it fully reopened the Strait of Hormuz to commercial vessels. However, US said the blockade on Iranian ships and ports “will remain in full force”.

Advertisement
Iran US war news LIVE: A man rides his motorbike past a billboard installed alongside a road as Pakistan hosted the US and Iran for peace talks, in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 10, 2026. (REUTERS)

Iran US war news LIVE: Almost a week after the Islamabad talks between the United States and Iran collapsed without a deal, the two sides will for negotiations in Pakistan's capital city once again on Monday, CNN reported, citing Iranian sources. There is no update from the American side on next round of talks, though US President Donald Trump on Thursday had said that the US and Iran were ‘close to a deal’ and that the Iran was should end ‘pretty soon’. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 18 Apr 2026 06:57:28 am

    Iran US war news LIVE: Iran opens Strait of Hormuz

    Iran US war news LIVE: In big reprieve for countries across the world threatened with fuel crisis, Iran on Friday said it fully reopened the Strait of Hormuz to commercial vessels. However, US President Donald Trump said the American blockade on Iranian ships and ports “will remain in full force” until Tehran reaches a deal with the US, including on its nuclear program.

    Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X that the crucial waterway, through which about 20% of the world's oil is shipped, was now fully open to commercial vessels, as a 10-day truce between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon appeared to hold.

  • Sat, 18 Apr 2026 06:44:10 am

    Iran US war news LIVE: Fresh talks in Islamabad on Monday, says report

    Iran US war news LIVE: Almost a week after the Islamabad talks between the United States and Iran collapsed without a deal, the two sides will for negotiations in Pakistan's capital city once again on Monday, CNN reported, citing Iranian sources. There is no update from the American side on next round of talks, though US President Donald Trump on Thursday had said that the US and Iran were ‘close to a deal’ and that the Iran was should end ‘pretty soon’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Home / World News / Iran US war news LIVE: Tehran, Washington negotiators to meet in Islamabad on Monday, says report
 
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.