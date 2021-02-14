Home / World News / Lebanon starts Covid-19 vaccination drive, PM says will wait for his turn
world news

Lebanon starts Covid-19 vaccination drive, PM says will wait for his turn

Lebanon took delivery of 28,500 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Saturday, the first batch of 2.1 million doses set to arrive in stages throughout the year.
Reuters, Beirut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:21 PM IST
Lebanon's caretaker health minister Hamad Hasan administers a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in Beirut, Lebanon February 14, 2021.(REUTERS)

Lebanon started its Covid-19 vaccination drive on Sunday by inoculating the head of critical care at its biggest public hospital, followed by 93-year-old celebrated Lebanese actor and comedian Salah Tizani.

Battling a sharp spike in infections in recent weeks which has overwhelmed its healthcare system, Lebanon took delivery of 28,500 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Saturday, the first batch of 2.1 million doses set to arrive in stages throughout the year.

Delays in signing a deal to purchase a vaccine and the rollout of an inoculation programme have caused frustration in Lebanon. The World Bank, which helped fund the first batch of doses, has said it would monitor the inoculation drive to ensure the shots go to those most in need.

"I will not be receiving the vaccine today, for today is not my turn and the priority is for the medical sector that has done its duty and presented big sacrifices," caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab told reporters at the Rafik Hariri hospital, where Lebanon's first coronavirus case was quarantined about a year ago.

Also read| New Zealand’s Auckland goes into three-day lockdown

Tizani, who is better known by his stage name Abou Salim, encouraged everyone to get the vaccine.

"For those who are afraid to get vaccinated, I swear by God, it is protection for them," he said.

The country has also booked 2.7 million doses through the global COVAX scheme for poorer countries and officials say talks are underway for some 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The total number of doses ordered so far would cover about half of Lebanon's population of more than six million, which includes at least a million Syrian refugees.

Lebanon has been under a 24-hour curfew for nearly a month, although the government began lifting some restrictions this week.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid vaccine trial pfizer-biontech covid vaccine

Related Stories

india news

LIVE: Russia reports 14,185 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:36 PM IST
india news

India to supply 5 lakh doses of Covid vaccine to Canada after Trudeau's call to PM Modi

UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:04 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP