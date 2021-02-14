IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / New Zealand’s Auckland goes into three-day lockdown
People jog past a social distancing sign on the first day of New Zealand's three-day lockdown. (REUTERS)
People jog past a social distancing sign on the first day of New Zealand's three-day lockdown. (REUTERS)
world news

New Zealand’s Auckland goes into three-day lockdown

Auckland will enter a three-day lockdown at midnight, Ardern said at a news conference Sunday after an emergency Cabinet meeting
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:44 PM IST

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a short lockdown for its largest city Auckland while authorities investigate three new cases of Covid-19 in the community.

Auckland will enter a three-day lockdown at midnight, Ardern said at a news conference Sunday after an emergency Cabinet meeting. The alert level for the remainder of New Zealand will rise to 2, which requires social distancing and signals the risk of community transmission. Cabinet will meet again on Monday.

“These new cases pose questions,” Ardern said. “We need to act with a high degree of caution” because they could be one of the more virulent strains, she said.

It is the second regional lockdown in New Zealand since Aucklanders were asked to isolate at home for about three weeks in August. That outbreak was successfully contained and eliminated, and New Zealanders have enjoyed a summer free of any restrictions until now.

Also read| Covid-19: Post-vaccine symptoms more common in young than elderly, says study

Earlier Sunday, the Ministry of Health reported three new cases of Covid-19 in a family from South Auckland -- a mother, father and daughter. It is not yet clear how they contracted the virus. In addition to visiting local shops, two of the people traveled to the city of New Plymouth last weekend, where they visited a number of tourist attractions.

The woman works for LSG Sky Chefs, an airline catering company, which is an “obvious connection to the border,” Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told the news conference. She is not involved in handling food for the company, he said.

Auckland’s move to Alert Level 3 means people are asked to stay at home and work remotely if possible. Schools, daycare centers, shops and public venues are largely closed, and gatherings are restricted to 10 people.

For the rest of New Zealand, Alert Level 2 requires social distancing and mask wearing, but schools and businesses remain open. Gatherings are restricted to 100 people.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new zealand covid-19
Close
People jog past a social distancing sign on the first day of New Zealand's three-day lockdown. (REUTERS)
People jog past a social distancing sign on the first day of New Zealand's three-day lockdown. (REUTERS)
world news

New Zealand’s Auckland goes into three-day lockdown

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Auckland will enter a three-day lockdown at midnight, Ardern said at a news conference Sunday after an emergency Cabinet meeting
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
world news

Pakistan Army holds month-long war games in Thar desert

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:04 PM IST
The exercise, codenamed ‘Jidar-ul-Hadeed’, began on January 28 and is scheduled to conclude on February 28, it said in a statement on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brad Sherman, US congressman, extended his support to Sindhi Foundation. (Brad Sherman/Twitter/For Representative Purpose Only)
Brad Sherman, US congressman, extended his support to Sindhi Foundation. (Brad Sherman/Twitter/For Representative Purpose Only)
world news

US lawmaker supports Sindhi protest march against forced disappearances in Pak

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Members of the Sindhi community, a minority from Pakistan will stage a protest under the US-based Sindhi Foundation to raise awareness for human rights violations and climate change.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump has not signaled his long-range political plans for after the trial, although he has publicly hinted at another run for the White House and he is reportedly keen to help primary challengers to Republicans in Congress who voted to impeach or convict him.(Reuters File Photo )
Trump has not signaled his long-range political plans for after the trial, although he has publicly hinted at another run for the White House and he is reportedly keen to help primary challengers to Republicans in Congress who voted to impeach or convict him.(Reuters File Photo )
world news

Acquitted again by Senate, Trump still a powerful force in Republican politics

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:51 AM IST
The former president, who has largely stayed out of sight at his Florida home since leaving the White House on January 20, commands fervent loyalty among his supporters, forcing most Republican politicians to pledge their fealty and fear his wrath.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally (AP File Photo )
Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally (AP File Photo )
world news

Donald Trump indicates active public life after second impeachment acquittal

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:49 AM IST
Trump, a Republican, is the first-ever president to have been impeached twice and the first president to have faced impeachment after leaving office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden. (AFP)
US President Joe Biden. (AFP)
world news

Biden administration appoints two Indian-origin experts to key positions

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Sonali Nijhawan has been named Director of AmeriCorps State and National, and Sri Preston Kulkarni, 42, was appointed the new Chief of External Affairs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file picture of Indian diaspora holding a 'Tiranga rally' against Republic Day violence, in Vancouver. (ANI file)
A file picture of Indian diaspora holding a 'Tiranga rally' against Republic Day violence, in Vancouver. (ANI file)
world news

Indo-Canadian groups seek action against attacks on them over farm law support

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:28 AM IST
Sent by the umbrella organisation, National Alliance of Indo-Canadians, the letter was signed by representatives of 28 community bodies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.(AFP photo)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.(AFP photo)
world news

Imran Khan tightens noose over NGOs to silence dissent

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:18 AM IST
Activists and rights groups asserted that the crackdown on civil society organisations is part of the authorities' broader plan to silence dissent, reported DW News Agency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of former US president Donald Trump. (AP file)
A file photo of former US president Donald Trump. (AP file)
world news

Trump acquitted, Biden calls it ‘sad chapter’ for democracy

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:13 AM IST
This was the largest bipartisan vote in the impeachment trial of a US president ever. And it reflected the growing disaffection with Trump in the party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight Saturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Fukushima.(AP)
The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight Saturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Fukushima.(AP)
world news

Japan quake brings back memories of deadly 2011 tsunami

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:56 AM IST
The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight Saturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Fukushima, the area closest to the epicentre. More than 100 people were injured.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China responded with a statement from its Washington embassy on Sunday, saying the US had already “gravely damaged international cooperation on Covid-19″ and was now “pointing fingers at other countries who have been faithfully supporting the WHO and at the WHO itself.” (Representative Image)(AP)
China responded with a statement from its Washington embassy on Sunday, saying the US had already “gravely damaged international cooperation on Covid-19″ and was now “pointing fingers at other countries who have been faithfully supporting the WHO and at the WHO itself.” (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

China fires back at US allegations of lack of transparency

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:24 AM IST
In a statement Friday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington had “deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the Covid-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One to depart for Hagerstown, Maryland. (Reuters File Photo )
US President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One to depart for Hagerstown, Maryland. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

'Democracy is fragile', says Joe Biden on Senate acquittal of Donald Trump

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:29 AM IST
"This sad chapter in our history has reminded us that democracy is fragile," Biden said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health experts have stressed both the vaccines' safety and efficacy.(Pixabay)
Health experts have stressed both the vaccines' safety and efficacy.(Pixabay)
world news

EU to speed approval of variant-modified coronavirus vaccines: Report

Reuters, Frankfurt
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:48 AM IST
The European Commission has come under fire from EU member states over delays to deliveries of vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators hold up signs during a protest against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 13, 2021.(REUTERS)
Demonstrators hold up signs during a protest against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 13, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Myanmar army ask locals to report visitors as cops hunt for protesters

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:12 AM IST
Under the amendment, residents face a fine or imprisonment if they do not report guests to local authorities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight Saturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Fukushima. (AP)
The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight Saturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Fukushima. (AP)
world news

Trains halted, scores injured as Japan cleans up after strong quake

Reuters, Iwaki
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:47 AM IST
The quake shook buildings in the Japanese capital Tokyo hundreds of kilometres (miles) away.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP