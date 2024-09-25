Lebanon: Top Hezbollah commander killed; Israel airstrike death toll rises to 558 | Latest updates

A day after Israel launched its biggest aerial offensive against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon that killed 558 people, including 50 children, and wounded more than 1,800, the Iran-back group on Wednesday confirmed the death of one of its top commanders - Ibrahim Mohammed Kobeissi - in the airstrike. Hezbollah, in a statement, said Kobeissi was “martyred on the road to Jerusalem” - a phrase used by them to refer to their fighters killed by Israeli strikes. Meanwhile, according to the Israeli military, at least two other commanders from Kobeissi's force were also “eliminated” in the strikes.

Rescuers rush to the scene of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Abbasiyeh on September 24, 2024.(AFP)