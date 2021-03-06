Home / World News / Lebanon's caretaker prime minister threatens to stop running government
Lebanon's caretaker prime minister threatens to stop running government

"If seclusion helps with cabinet formation then I am ready to resort to it, although it goes against my convictions for it disrupts the entire state and is detrimental to the Lebanese," Hassan Diab said in a speech.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:06 PM IST
Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab speaks at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon March 6, 2021. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab threatened on Saturday to stop performing his duties to pressure politicians to form a new government.

Diab's cabinet resigned on the back of the Aug. 4 Beirut port explosion that devastated swathes of the capital.

Prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri was nominated in October but has failed to form a new cabinet so far due to political deadlock between him and President Michel Aoun.

