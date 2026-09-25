Italy's women senators pose in short skirts amid row over deputy PM's sexist remark: ‘Maybe we can take him to 2026’

Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani's is facing intense backlash after he made remarks on women's clothing and said that women who wear longer skirts are more faithful.

Antonio Tajani's remarks kindled a fierce reaction from the opposition politicians and a protest in the Italian Senate, where female opposition senators appeared in short skirts. (Instagram/@lamalp/Bloomberg)

“If I had to advise a young man which woman to marry, I would suggest a less flashy but more reliable, more serious woman, who will certainly be a good mother,” he was quoted as saying by The Independent.

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Tajani's remarks set off a row in Italy, with a protest in the Italian Senate where female opposition senators appeared in short skirts.

Tajani's controversial remarks

The controversy erupted after Tajani reportedly made the comment at a an event in Formello, a commune near Rome. He said, “If I had to advise a young man which woman to marry, I would suggest a less flashy but more reliable, more serious woman, who will certainly be a good mother.”

He then went on to say that a “less pretty” woman in a “longer skirt” would keep her promise to marry and ensure stability in the home. He contrasted this with an attractive woman, saying that with her, “you might only get a few cornettos.”

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{{^usCountry}} His comments sparked furious backlash from politicians across Italy. Backlash over sexist remarks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His comments sparked furious backlash from politicians across Italy. Backlash over sexist remarks {{/usCountry}}

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Former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi responded in an X post, saying, “It’s devastating to think that at the most difficult moment of international politics we have a Foreign Minister who is incapable, backward, banal.” He attached AI-generated images of Tajani to the post, adding that the foreign minister is now more of a meme than a minister.

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Italian politician, Chiara Appendino also responded to the statement on X by sharing a picture of her confidently sitting in a short skirt and writing, "Tajani, aren't I a ‘reliable’ woman? Aren't I a ‘good family mother’?"

Appendino also wrote, “In 2026, we can't still hear a Minister of the Republic explaining to us that it's better to marry a woman with a longer and less flashy skirt.”

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Senator of the Italian republic, Simona Malpezzi took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and other Italian female politicians in short skirts and dresses captioning the image, “A thought for the minister”

With regards to the short-skirt protest, Valeria Valente, a member of Italy's Democratic Party said, “We would like to tell Tajani that it’s not that we dress, behave or make our choices to please men, nor do we at least wait to be chosen, sometimes we even end up choosing men. Tajani didn't notice it but maybe we can take him to 2026.”

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However, Roberto Vannacci, the former Italian general-turned-politician, stirred another row after he reportedly said that he prefers women “without skirts.”

When asked about Tajani's remarks, he said, “Since the question is light-hearted I’ll respond in a similarly light-hearted manner,” Vannacci told Sky. “Between a long skirt and a short skirt, I always prefer without skirt.”

Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s first woman prime minister, has yet to comment.

According to The Independant, Tajani responded to the controversy on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly this week. He said he had been “misunderstood” and apologised for any offence caused.

“I apologise if people felt offended by what I said, but I never intended to offend women, and I never have, either in my private or my public life,” he said on Monday.

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(With inputs from Bloomberg)