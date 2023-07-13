'Let's look at Joe': US president Biden may have had plastic surgery

Joe Biden is using "so much botox", a Republican congressman and doctor said while criticising the incumbent's reelection bid. Representative Greg Murphy of North Carolina, former professor of surgery and chief of the division of urology at the East Carolina University School of Medicine, said that Joe Biden had undergone "so much plastic surgery" and “so much filler” while talking about the president's health. US president Joe Biden speaks with members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.(AP)

Joe Biden has faced questions regarding his health since he announced his intention to run for a second term. At present, Joe Biden is the oldest president in US history and would be 86 by the time he finishes a potential second stint in the White House.

He has brushed off concerns about his physical and mental health saying that his mind was "focused".

“I no more think of myself as being as old as I am than a fly. There's not things that I don't do now that I did before, whether it's physical or mental—or anything else,” he had earlier said.

Greg Murphy told Fox News, "Let's look at Joe. He's had so much plastic surgery, so much botox, so much filler. That's on the outside. I deal in a surgical field that has a lot of older patients and so I have seen patients through the year decline mentally—it's just a fact, it's what happens."

Joe Biden's alleged "outbursts" at staff spoke of "a form of dementia," as the president would be "frustrated" by an inability to communicate, the Republican alleged.

Have claims of Joe Biden's plastic surgery been made earlier?

In 2019, several cosmetic surgeons said in the Washington Examiner that scars on the sides of Joe Biden's cheeks were "obvious" signs of a facelift.

"Oh he's had a facelift, there's no question," Arthur Perry, a plastic surgeon and associate professor of surgery at Columbia University, told the outlet while Cap Lesesne, a cosmetic surgeon based in New York, said in the article, "The problem with Biden's surgery is that it's obvious. I've operated on several high-profile individuals, and I'd never let them look like that. Those are classic facelift scars. It's probably been over a year. I kind of feel bad for him. He should have had those scars removed."

