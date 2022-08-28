Libya clashes death toll rises to 32, and 159 wounded, says health ministry
Published on Aug 28, 2022 03:53 PM IST
AFP |
Clashes between backers of Libya's rival governments killed at least 32 people, the health ministry said Sunday in a new toll, after a battle that sparked fears of a major new conflict.
Armed groups had exchanged fire that damaged several hospitals and set buildings on fire starting Friday evening, but a cautious calm had set in by Saturday evening.