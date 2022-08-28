Libya clashes death toll rises to 32, and 159 wounded, says health ministry

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 28, 2022 03:53 PM IST

Clashes between backers of Libya's rival governments killed at least 32 people.

Clashes between backers of Libya's rival governments killed at least 32 people, the health ministry said Sunday in a new toll, after a battle that sparked fears of a major new conflict.

Armed groups had exchanged fire that damaged several hospitals and set buildings on fire starting Friday evening, but a cautious calm had set in by Saturday evening.

