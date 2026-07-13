Lindsey Graham bombshell: Influencer alleges secret dirty past with ‘homophobic’ Senator, ‘He will always be the man…’

The passing of US Senator Lindsey Graham at the age of 71 has sparked a significant response on social media, with one particular post garnering considerable attention. Influencer, author, and activist Jesse James Rose posted a contentious tribute on Instagram, asserting that she had a personal interaction with the Republican politician during her college years.

The death of Senator Lindsey Graham, aged 71, led to a viral Instagram post by Jesse James Rose, who claimed they had an intimate encounter. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

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Graham's death occurred following what his office characterized as a "brief and sudden illness.: Initial reports suggested that the senator's demise was associated with an aortic dissection resulting from cardiovascular disease.

Also Read: Lindsey Graham death probe: Was there foul play? Here's why ‘unwell’ Senator rejected calls to see doctor before demise

Jesse James Rose makes bombshell claim after Lindsey Graham's passing

In light of recent events, Rose took to Instagram to upload a three-photo post, captioned: “Eulogy for a Horny Hypocrite.” She leveled allegations concerning a past interaction with Graham, thereby reigniting online debates surrounding longstanding rumors about the senator.

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{{^usCountry}} Rose's Instagram post swiftly gained traction on social media, driven by its shocking assertions and candid tone. She claimed to have known Graham during her college years and stated that he had paid her for sex before her transition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rose's Instagram post swiftly gained traction on social media, driven by its shocking assertions and candid tone. She claimed to have known Graham during her college years and stated that he had paid her for sex before her transition. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Why did Lindsey Graham never get married? What late senator revealed, ‘The right girl was smart enough not to…’

She stated that many people referred to Graham as “the homophobic senator from South Carolina,” yet she recalled him in a different light.

“To me he will always be the man who paid a twinky pre-transition college student (🙋🏻‍♀️) a fat stack of cash to do unspeakable things to him in a hotel room while he wore red lingerie 😌,” Rose asserted.

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She used the post to address broader issues concerning LGBTQ+ individuals, sex work, and political hypocrisy. She contended that certain people criticize queer and trans people while secretly desiring their company. “It is a canon trans event to have far right freaks bankrolling you & then turning around and voting against you,” she said.

Lindsey Graham accused of causing harm to the LGBTQ+ community

Furthermore, she noted that people frequently judge sex workers without comprehending the challenges they encounter.

She also claimed that the funds from the purported encounter provided her with financial assistance during a challenging period, indicating that it aided her in evading student debt and establishing stability.

The post concluded with a pointed message directed at Graham, accusing him of causing harm to the LGBTQ+ community while affirming her commitment to supporting queer and trans individuals. “Lindsey, rest in hell for what you did to our community,” Rose declared.

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Lindsey Graham died due to aortic dissection

US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away due to an "aortic dissection" resulting from cardiovascular disease, as indicated by an initial report from the Washington DC medical examiner.

An aortic dissection refers to a rupture in the primary artery responsible for transporting blood throughout the body.

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Graham, who was a staunch Republican supporter of President Donald Trump, died at the age of 71 on Saturday evening.