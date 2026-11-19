Lingayat leaders in Karnataka on Thursday announced plans to file a police complaint against Ravi Hanj, who describes himself as a research scholar, over an interview in which he allegedly made derogatory remarks about Basaveshwara, the 12th-century social reformer and founder of the Lingayat movement.

Lingayats are a dominant community in Karnataka. (PTI/Representative Image)

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They also announced plans to stage protests across the state.

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State Minister M B Patil, Congress MLA B S Patil, UK Labour Party member Dr Neeraj Patil and other followers of Basaveshwara accused Hanj and the editor-publisher of a vernacular daily of attempting to malign the 12th-century social reformer, the Sharanas and Vachana literature through a series of articles, an interview and a book.

Lingayats are a dominant community in Karnataka.

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{{^usCountry}} "Freedom of speech is guaranteed under Article 19 of the Indian Constitution. But freedom of speech does not mean freedom to defame someone or freedom to create religious hatred," Dr Neeraj Patil said, adding that a complaint would be lodged at the High Grounds police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Freedom of speech is guaranteed under Article 19 of the Indian Constitution. But freedom of speech does not mean freedom to defame someone or freedom to create religious hatred," Dr Neeraj Patil said, adding that a complaint would be lodged at the High Grounds police station. {{/usCountry}}

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He demanded action against Hanj and those who allegedly abetted or conspired in the publication. "We want this matter to be dealt with strictly within the framework of the law," he said, adding that those responsible should face legal consequences.

M B Patil said the matter would be brought to the notice of Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and the government would examine the legal aspects before deciding on its response.

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"Our objective is to identify the people behind this conspiracy. We want to know who is conspiring behind this and why," he said, adding that the issue had caused anguish among Basava followers in Karnataka and abroad.

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The minister said the protest would not be confined to press conferences and that demonstrations would be organised across the state. Complaints had already been lodged and protests held in places including Mysuru and Basavakalyan, he said.

"This is not merely about the identity of Lingayats. Basavanna (Basaveshwara) is universal. He spoke of humanity as the foundation of religion," he said, stressing that Veerashaivas and Lingayats would stand together on the issue despite their differences.

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He said the issue had united Basava followers across political and community lines, and people from all parties were free to condemn the alleged remarks.

B S Patil said the controversy should not be viewed as a dispute confined to one religious community. "This is not an insult to a particular religion. This is an insult to every Kannadiga. Nobody should ever forget that," he said.

The senior MLA said people in Maharashtra had expressed anguish, too. He described the opposition to the alleged remarks as "a resistance rooted in Basava consciousness and not in any political party".

He alleged that efforts to distort Basavanna's philosophy had continued for years and said the forces and vested interests behind them should be identified.

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Dr Neeraj Patil recalled that a statue of Basaveshwara was installed in London after the authorities researched his life and philosophy and approved the proposal.

He said the recognition reflected the universal relevance of Basavanna's message of equality and social justice.

The community leaders objected to Hanj's alleged description of Basavanna as a 'criminal' and questioned whether such language could be justified as scholarly research.

They said religious leaders and scholars would examine the claims and respond to the historical references cited by the author.

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BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, a Lingayat, joined the criticism. "The Veerashaiva-Lingayat community cannot accept any statement or work that undermines Basavanna's honour," he said in a post on 'X'.

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Allegations had emerged that the author had presented material in the book in a manner that undermines Basavanna's honour and ideas, the Shikaripura MLA said.

"The state government must immediately take legal action against the controversial book. The state government must immediately make its position clear on this matter. The controversial book must be seized," he said.

Minister Eshwar Khandre, who heads the Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha, said that insulting Basaveshwara on the pretext of freedom of speech was unacceptable.

He demanded action against Hanj for using derogatory words in his interview.

Following the protests, Hanj apologised, saying his statement about Basaveshwara had been wrongly perceived. "I express my regret if it has hurt the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community. Not just that, I also apologise," he said.