Home / World News / List of countries imposing new Covid rules for China travelers

List of countries imposing new Covid rules for China travelers

world news
Published on Dec 30, 2022 11:21 AM IST

Covid Surge In China: China ended its ‘Zero-Covid’ policy early this month, ending almost all restrictions following massive protests in the country.

Covid Surge In China: Travellers walk with their luggage at Beijing Capital International Airport.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

As China reopened allowing its 1.4 billion people to come and go largely without restrictions, a number of other countries are tightening measures for travelers from China as concerns rise over surge in Covid cases that may spew new Covid variant.

China ended its ‘Zero-Covid’ policy early this month, ending almost all restrictions following massive protests in the country. From January 8, China will also scrap its quarantine requirement for inbound travelers, which means that more people are likely to travel abroad after almost three years of complete isolation.

Here’s a list of countries which are imposing new measures on China travelers:

South Korea

South Korea will require travelers to take Covid tests before and after they arrive from China, the country's prime minister Han Duk-soo said. Moreover, South Korea will also limit short-term visa issuance until the end of January. All flights from China will be required to arrive at Incheon International Airport for management of inbound travelers.

Malaysia

Malaysia will test wastewater samples from all flights from China in addition to fever screening for all international arrivals.

Italy

Italy has introduced a mandatory rapid Covid-19 test for all passengers entering the country from China. Italy is also urging other countries in the region to adopt a collective testing agreement, Bloomberg reported.

The United States

The US will require airline passengers coming from China to show a negative Covid-19 test result from January 5. Travelers who were also in the country 10 days prior to their departure to the US will have to show either a negative PCR or antigen test. The requirement also applies to travelers from Hong Kong and Macau.

Taiwan

People who travel from mainland China to Taiwan during January will be subject to testing upon arrival.

Japan

The Japanese government put in place emergency Covid measures to tighten restrictions on travel from China. Travelers from mainland China and those who were there within seven days will need to conduct a Covid test upon arrival, and to quarantine for a week if they test positive.

Mallika Soni

