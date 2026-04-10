‘Loading ships with best ammunition’: Trump details US plan if talks fail with Iran

Even as a meeting between the US and Iranian delegations are scheduled to meet in few hours in Islamabad, US President Donald Trump said that US warships are being reloaded with weaponry to strike Iran if talks in Pakistan fail.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned of fresh strikes if US peace talks fail with Iran. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)

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"We have a reset going. We're loading up the ships with the best ammunition, the best weapons ever made -- even better than what we did previously and we blew them apart," Trump said in a telephonic interview with the New York Post.

He was speaking shortly after US Vice President JD Vance boarded Air Force Two for Islamabad, where talks with Iran are set to begun on Saturday.

Also Read: ‘World’s most powerful reset': Trump's cryptic post ahead of US-Iran peace talks in Pakistan

On a question to whether the talks would be successful, Trump said, "We’re going to find out in about 24 hours. We’re going to know soon."

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{{^usCountry}} If the talks failed, Trump said, the US would be loading their ships with "the best weapons ever made and will be using them very effectively". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If the talks failed, Trump said, the US would be loading their ships with "the best weapons ever made and will be using them very effectively". {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “But we’re loading up the ships. We’re loading up the ships with the best weapons ever made, even at a higher level than we use to do a complete decimation," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “But we’re loading up the ships. We’re loading up the ships with the best weapons ever made, even at a higher level than we use to do a complete decimation," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump also claimed that Iran is getting rid of its nuclear weapons, adding “everything's gone”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump also claimed that Iran is getting rid of its nuclear weapons, adding “everything's gone”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “To our face, they’re getting rid of all nuclear weapons, everything’s gone. And then they go out to the press and say, ‘No, we’d like to enrich.’ So we’ll find out,” the US President reportedly said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “To our face, they’re getting rid of all nuclear weapons, everything’s gone. And then they go out to the press and say, ‘No, we’d like to enrich.’ So we’ll find out,” the US President reportedly said. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Majid Alam ...Read More Majid Alam is a Chief Content Producer working at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. He currently heads shifts at online desk and manages homepage apart from writing, editing and curating articles. With over six years of experience in journalism, Majid has navigated national, politics and international news. His work primarily focuses on the politics of the Hindi heartland, government policies, and South Asia. He also writes on US and Europe’s policies vis-à-vis India. Before joining Hindustan Times, Majid worked at ABP LIVE as the Chief Copy Editor and at News18, where he managed the World and Explainers sections. His articles have featured in Dialogue Earth, The Quint, BMJ, The Diplomat, and Outlook India. Majid has a keen interest in the use of data for storytelling. Majid holds a Masters in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia. He was awarded the Erasmus+ scholarship to study International Affairs at Sciences Po, Paris in 2020. He is also part of the OCEANS Network, an alumni network of Erasmus+ exchange scholars. He is currently serving as the National Representative (India) at the OCEANS Network. Apart from journalism, Majid has a flair for academic writing and loves to teach. He has published a book chapter: 'Bombay Cinema and Postmodernism' in the book: 'Handbook of Research on Social and Cultural Dynamics in Indian Cinema.' He was also part of the OCEANS Network delegation to Hanoi National University of Education in Vietnam in 2025. He has also given guest lecture in digital journalism at AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia. Read Less

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