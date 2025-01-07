Menu Explore
London: 14-year-old boy stabbed to death on bus

AFP |
Jan 07, 2025 11:12 PM IST

Paramedics treated the boy for stab wound injuries at the scene, "but he very sadly died shortly after medics arrived," the statement added

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death in broad daylight on a London bus on Tuesday in the latest knife-crime incident in the British capital, police said.

The incident comes after an 11-year-old girl was seriously injured in a stabbing in the busy Leicester Square area of London last August
The incident comes after an 11-year-old girl was seriously injured in a stabbing in the busy Leicester Square area of London last August

The victim was killed on one of the city's familiar double-decker red buses in Woolwich, southeast London, police said in a statement.

Paramedics treated the boy for stab wound injuries at the scene, "but he very sadly died shortly after medics arrived," the statement added. No arrest was immediately reported.

The incident comes after an 11-year-old girl was seriously injured in a stabbing in the busy Leicester Square area of London last August.

A 32-year-old man was later arrested.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called knife crime a "national crisis".

Office for National Statistics data released in October said that knife crime in England and Wales was up four percent in the 12 months to June compared to the previous year.

ALSO READ: England: 2 women killed in suspected Christmas Day stabbing in Milton Keynes

It was still lower than pre-pandemic levels, however.

The Labour government, in power since July, has pledged to halve knife crime in the next decade.

A ban on some knives and machetes came into force in September and the government hopes to prohibit ninja swords.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
