e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / London court denies bail to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange

London court denies bail to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange

Assange has spent more than eight years either holed up in the London’s Ecuadorean embassy or in jail.

world Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 17:46 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
London
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been denied bail by a court in London.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been denied bail by a court in London. (REUTERS)
         

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was denied bail on Wednesday because a judge said there is a risk he may abscond while the United States tries to secure his extradition from Britain.

Assange has spent more than eight years either holed up in the London’s Ecuadorean embassy or in jail.

But Assange on Monday won an attempt to stop his extradition to the United States to face 18 criminal charges of breaking an espionage law and conspiring to hack government computers. He had then asked to be bailed.

“I am satisfied that there are substantial grounds for believing that if Mr Assange is released today he would fail to surrender to court to face the appeal proceedings,” Judge Vanessa Baraitser said.

The U.S. Department of Justice says it will continue to seek Assange’s extradition.

“As far as Mr Assange is concerned this case has not yet been won... the outcome of this appeal is not yet known,” Baraitser said.

Admirers hail Australian-born Assange as a hero for exposing what they describe as abuses of power by the United States. But detractors cast him as a dangerous figure who has undermined the security of the West, and dispute that he is a journalist.

WikiLeaks published hundreds of thousands of secret U.S. diplomatic cables that laid bare often critical U.S. appraisals of world leaders, from Russian President Vladimir Putin to members of the Saudi royal family.

Assange made international headlines in early 2010 when WikiLeaks published a classified U.S. military video showing a 2007 attack by Apache helicopters that killed a dozen people in Baghdad, including two Reuters news staff.

tags
top news
About 75 million elderly in India suffer from some chronic disease: Health ministry survey
About 75 million elderly in India suffer from some chronic disease: Health ministry survey
Afghan intel chief confirms busting Chinese spy ring, says it’s sensitive
Afghan intel chief confirms busting Chinese spy ring, says it’s sensitive
Trinamool shifts attention to infighting in party units after minister quits
Trinamool shifts attention to infighting in party units after minister quits
India, France to hold annual strategic dialogue tomorrow; Doval to lead Indian side
India, France to hold annual strategic dialogue tomorrow; Doval to lead Indian side
Violence erupts as police, villagers clash over proposed IIT-Goa campus
Violence erupts as police, villagers clash over proposed IIT-Goa campus
iPhone 12 Pro Max review: If you make an investment, let this be it
iPhone 12 Pro Max review: If you make an investment, let this be it
Waugh recalls how Sachin thwarted Aussies’ plan in ‘03 Test to score 241
Waugh recalls how Sachin thwarted Aussies’ plan in ‘03 Test to score 241
‘Budhiya’: BJP leader’s jibe at Congress rival goes viral, sparks row | Watch
‘Budhiya’: BJP leader’s jibe at Congress rival goes viral, sparks row | Watch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In