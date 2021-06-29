Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Loudest cheers, standing ovation for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine developer Sarah Gilbert at Wimbledon
world news

Loudest cheers, standing ovation for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine developer Sarah Gilbert at Wimbledon

The crowd also applauded the efforts of organisations that have contributed to Britain's fight against Covid-19, but the loudest cheers were reserved for Gilbert as well as the staff of the National Health Service (NHS).
Reuters | By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 08:33 AM IST
The Royal Box stands and applauds Oxford University and AstraZeneca scientist, one of the people behind the successful Covid-19 vaccine, Professor Sarah Gilbert.(AFP)

Sarah Gilbert, one of the British scientists behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, was given a standing ovation on Wimbledon's Centre Court. Wimbledon spectators on Monday paid tribute to Gilbert before play began in the annual tennis tournament.

The crowd also applauded the efforts of organisations that have contributed to Britain's fight against Covid-19, but the loudest cheers were reserved for Gilbert as well as the staff of the National Health Service (NHS).

The announcer of the event said that throughout the coming fortnight, individuals and representatives of organisations who have significantly contributed to the nation's response to the pandemic and made the tournament possible have been invited to the prestigious Royal Box at the Centre Court.

"Today they include leaders who have developed the anti-Covid vaccine, NHS," said the announcer, according to news agency Reuters, as the audience started applauding.

The claps kept getting louder as people gradually got on their feet. Seated in the Royal Box, Gilbert was seen smiling in the video tweeted by Wimbledon's official handle. "An opening day on Centre Court with a difference...A special moment as we say thank you to those who have played such an important role in the response to COVID-19," Wimbledon tweeted.

The narrator went on to list NHS clinical trial leaders, as well as individuals involved in critical care, nursing staff, and community workers. Captain Sir Tom Moore, who won hearts with a Covid-19 fundraising drive before succumbing to the coronavirus in February, was also honoured on the occasion.

The Grand Slam event also plans to invite other individuals who have played a big part in combating the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to watch the action at this year's Championships seated in the royal box.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarah gilbert covid 19 news
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo’s different personalities are making netizens melt. Watch

Love mangoes but can’t keep up with its varieties? This video will make you LOL

Woman’s hilarious tweet about white pomegranate gets equally funny reactions

Anurag Kashyap shares ‘proud dad’ moment with daughter Aaliyah. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Nirmala Sitharaman
Delta Plus
Twitter
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP