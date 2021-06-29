Loudest cheers, standing ovation for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine developer Sarah Gilbert at Wimbledon

Sarah Gilbert, one of the British scientists behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, was given a standing ovation on Wimbledon's Centre Court. Wimbledon spectators on Monday paid tribute to Gilbert before play began in the annual tennis tournament.

The crowd also applauded the efforts of organisations that have contributed to Britain's fight against Covid-19, but the loudest cheers were reserved for Gilbert as well as the staff of the National Health Service (NHS).

The announcer of the event said that throughout the coming fortnight, individuals and representatives of organisations who have significantly contributed to the nation's response to the pandemic and made the tournament possible have been invited to the prestigious Royal Box at the Centre Court.

"Today they include leaders who have developed the anti-Covid vaccine, NHS," said the announcer, according to news agency Reuters, as the audience started applauding.

The claps kept getting louder as people gradually got on their feet. Seated in the Royal Box, Gilbert was seen smiling in the video tweeted by Wimbledon's official handle. "An opening day on Centre Court with a difference...A special moment as we say thank you to those who have played such an important role in the response to COVID-19," Wimbledon tweeted.

An opening day on Centre Court with a difference...



A special moment as we say thank you to those who have played such an important role in the response to COVID-19#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/16dW1kQ2nr — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2021





The narrator went on to list NHS clinical trial leaders, as well as individuals involved in critical care, nursing staff, and community workers. Captain Sir Tom Moore, who won hearts with a Covid-19 fundraising drive before succumbing to the coronavirus in February, was also honoured on the occasion.

The Grand Slam event also plans to invite other individuals who have played a big part in combating the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to watch the action at this year's Championships seated in the royal box.