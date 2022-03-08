'Love conquers darkness': Ukrainian soldiers tie knot on the battlefield

Ukraine is fighting the Russian forces on its soil for the thirteenth consecutive day. But the gloom of war didn't stop two Ukrainian soldier couples to tie the knot, and that too on the battlefield.

According to a video posted by KyivPost, two Ukrainian soldiers got married on Sunday at a checkpoint leading to the capital Kyiv.

According to reports, Lesya and Valeriy are volunteers from one of the 112th Battalions of the Kyiv special troop brigade. They have been together for twenty years now and parents to an 18-year-old daughter. However, they did not get the time to get married.

In the video, both of them are seen donning military uniforms while getting married and singing local songs. Lesya is also seen sporting a white wedding veil and holding a bouquet, while the the ceremony is performed by another soldier.

In a similar news, another couple -- Klevets and Natalia Vladislave -- also got married few days ago in a bomb shelter in Odessa city, situated at the southern side of Ukraine.

The video was uploaded on Sunday (March 6) and has now gone viral. "Love conquers darkness," wrote one user on Twitter while sharing the video.

"Sitting here in tears this morning, for the courage of Ukraine️ soldiers, and the optimism and dedication of this couple, and of course their wedding chorus," another user wrote.

Russian forces launched a full-blown invasion of Ukraine on February 24. During the 13-days of war, Ukrainian forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops, Reuters reported citing local officials. Russia has, however, confirmed the loss of about 500 soldiers. Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties.

