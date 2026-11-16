...
...
Next Story

Lunar living: How to make yourself at home on the Moon

Moon is a harsh place for humans. However, this crater-laden, inhospitable land has become the newest front in the power competition between the US & China.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026, 07:43:24 IST
By Shweta Taneja
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

How do you build a human base on the Moon? It’s somewhat like building an off-grid town, except you’re building it in one of the most inhospitable environments that humans want to survive in.

The space pivot by the US-led consortium was thanks to another set of countries eyeing the moon’s ragged surface for a home. (Unsplash/Representational)
The space pivot by the US-led consortium was thanks to another set of countries eyeing the moon’s ragged surface for a home. (Unsplash/Representational)

The Moon has no atmosphere, so its surface is near a vacuum. Without this atmosphere, temperatures fluctuate dramatically. They can soar to 120°C during the two-week lunar day and plunge to between -170°C and -240°C during its two weeks of night.

No atmosphere means no protection

 
moonPickOfTheDaynasaisro
Get the latest World News, breaking headlines, and real-time coverage from key global hotspots, including the US News, Russia, Ukraine, Iran News, and the UAE News. Track developing conflicts, high-stakes diplomacy, and major international events on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest World News, breaking headlines, and real-time coverage from key global hotspots, including the US News, Russia, Ukraine, Iran News, and the UAE News. Track developing conflicts, high-stakes diplomacy, and major international events on Hindustan Times.
Home/World News/Lunar living: How to make yourself at home on the Moon
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks