Lunar living: How to make yourself at home on the Moon

How do you build a human base on the Moon? It’s somewhat like building an off-grid town, except you’re building it in one of the most inhospitable environments that humans want to survive in.
The Moon has no atmosphere, so its surface is near a vacuum. Without this atmosphere, temperatures fluctuate dramatically. They can soar to 120°C during the two-week lunar day and plunge to between -170°C and -240°C during its two weeks of night.
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No atmosphere means no protection
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