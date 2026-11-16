Lunar living: How to make yourself at home on the Moon

How do you build a human base on the Moon? It’s somewhat like building an off-grid town, except you’re building it in one of the most inhospitable environments that humans want to survive in.

The space pivot by the US-led consortium was thanks to another set of countries eyeing the moon’s ragged surface for a home. (Unsplash/Representational)

The Moon has no atmosphere, so its surface is near a vacuum. Without this atmosphere, temperatures fluctuate dramatically. They can soar to 120°C during the two-week lunar day and plunge to between -170°C and -240°C during its two weeks of night.

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No atmosphere means no protection