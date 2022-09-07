Lured by free ration, Hindu minor girl gang raped amid floods in Pak's Sindh

Lured by free ration, a Hindu minor girl was gang raped amid devastating floods in Pakistan's Sindh province.

Bhagwanti alias Nikki (13 years) a resident of Shahdadpur village in Sanghar district of Sindh informed that when she was going to the market (31.08.2022) to buy vegetables, Khalid Mashi and Barshek Mashi of the same area lured her to a deserted place outside the village, with an offer of free ration, and then gang-raped her by giving her intoxicants, reported local media.

Voice of Pakistan Minority, an NGO working for minorities in Pakistan also confirmed the gory incident.

The police had not registered a report until 01.09.2022 (1600 hrs PST) in this regard. The family members and other residents of the village have warned of a strong protest against the district administration if the culprits are not booked and punished.

In the flood-affected areas of Pakistan, especially Sindh and Balochistan, where on the one hand several organizations from the minority communities, including Hindus and Sikhs, are providing rations, medicine and other relief material, many from the Muslim community are taking advantage of the economically weaker sections of the Hindu and Sikh community by subjecting their female members, irrespective of age, to sexual and violent physical assault, reported the local media.

There are also unconfirmed reports of gang rape (01.09.2022) of two Hindu women in the flood-affected areas of the Umarkot district on the pretext of giving rations and other assistance.

Four days ago, a shocking news came from the Sindh province of Pakistan. A video of a girl was shared through social media, in which it was told that an eight-year-old Hindu girl was gang-raped in the Umarkot area and both her eyes were blown off.

The goons had snatched the girl's whole face and left her almost dead. It was told that the girl was admitted to the government hospital in Umerkot in a very critical condition, reported the local media.

Last week a 21-year-old American vlogger and social media activist was gang-raped in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Notably, a total of 157 women were kidnapped, 112 women were a victim of physical assault and 91 women were raped across Pakistan in the month of June, according to a report.

The Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) and the Centre for Research, Development and Communication (CRDC) compiled a report that pointed out a growing trend in violence against women in Pakistan along with the increasing domestic violence cases in the country, the Dawn Newspaper reported.

Around 180 children were a victim of sexual and physical violence in the month of June. A total of 93 cases of child abuse were reported along with 64 cases of kidnapping and 37 cases of physical assault, the report said.

Punjab province recorded 108 kidnapping incidents in June. Meanwhile, in June, Sindh, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan reported 22, 17, 6 and four abductions.

