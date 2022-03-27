Macron says ‘can’t escalate' Ukraine war after Biden's ‘butcher’ remark on Putin
- French President Emmanuel Macron, who is set to speak to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sunday or Monday, said that the West needs to be “factual” and do everything required to ensure the “situation does not get out of control”.
In latest reaction to US President Joe Biden's “cannot remain in power” and “butcher” remarks on his Russian counterpart Vladmir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron cautioned against a verbal “escalation” of the ongoing Ukraine war.
Macron is one of the prominent leaders of the West, who has on several occasions, spoken to Putin following the Russia's invasion in Ukraine last month.
The French President said that the West needs to be “factual” and do everything needed to ensure that the “situation does not get out of control”. He added that the agenda is first to achieve a ceasefire and then the “total withdrawal of (Russian) troops by diplomatic means”.
“If we want to do that, we can't escalate either in words or actions,” Macron told France 3 television, when asked about Biden's comments.
Macron's comments come as he is set to speak with Putin again on Sunday or Monday. He said that during his talks with his Russian counterpart, he would emphasise on humanitarian corridor for besieged city of Mariupol. Located in the separatist Donestsk region, Mariupol has borne the brunt of Russian shelling and repeated attempts to safely evacuate civilians have failed with Ukraine and Russia trading blames.
The French President, however, stressed that the US remains a vital ally, saying the two countries share many “common values”, but those who live next to Russia “are the Europeans”.
On Saturday, Biden visited Poland as part of his Europe trip, and met with several Ukrainian refugees. When he was asked about his views on Putin, the US President said, “He is a butcher."
In Warsaw later on the day, Biden said, “For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power.”
Biden's remarks triggered furious reactions from the Russian side, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that repeated insults by the US President were “narrowing down the window of opportunity” for bilateral ties between the two nations.
Meanwhile, president of Russia's lower house of parliament - Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin said, “Biden is weak, sick and unhappy." “Psychiatrists will be able to explain his behaviour better…American citizens should be ashamed of their president,” he added.
The White House was quick to clarify Biden's remarks as an official explained that the US President meant that Putin “cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours or the region”.
-
‘We’ve said repeatedly…': Blinken says no strategy of regime change in Russia
US President Joe Biden, who was in Poland on Saturday, called for the Russian leader's removal for his invasion of Ukraine. “For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power,” he said during his speech in Polish capital Warsaw.
-
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia
On February 24, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.
-
Ukraine war day 32| Missile strikes continue, Zelenskyy warns Russia: 10 updates
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday warned Moscow of sowing a deep hatred among its people against Russia.
-
Indian restaurant in Bahrain shut down for denying entry to veiled woman: Report
An Indian restaurant in Islamic country Bahrain's Adliya has been closed by the authorities after it allegedly denied entry to a veiled woman, Gulf Daily News reported. The restaurant authority has put out an apology statement on social media expressing regret for the incident.
-
Facing no-confidence motion, Imran Khan urges people to attend power show
Earlier on Saturday, the cricketer-politician had said at an event: "You all have to reach Islamabad tomorrow. This is allah's Hukum.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics