Macron says ‘can’t escalate' Ukraine war after Biden's ‘butcher’ remark on Putin

In latest reaction to US President Joe Biden's “cannot remain in power” and “butcher” remarks on his Russian counterpart Vladmir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron cautioned against a verbal “escalation” of the ongoing Ukraine war.

Macron is one of the prominent leaders of the West, who has on several occasions, spoken to Putin following the Russia's invasion in Ukraine last month.

The French President said that the West needs to be “factual” and do everything needed to ensure that the “situation does not get out of control”. He added that the agenda is first to achieve a ceasefire and then the “total withdrawal of (Russian) troops by diplomatic means”.

“If we want to do that, we can't escalate either in words or actions,” Macron told France 3 television, when asked about Biden's comments.

Macron's comments come as he is set to speak with Putin again on Sunday or Monday. He said that during his talks with his Russian counterpart, he would emphasise on humanitarian corridor for besieged city of Mariupol. Located in the separatist Donestsk region, Mariupol has borne the brunt of Russian shelling and repeated attempts to safely evacuate civilians have failed with Ukraine and Russia trading blames.

The French President, however, stressed that the US remains a vital ally, saying the two countries share many “common values”, but those who live next to Russia “are the Europeans”.

On Saturday, Biden visited Poland as part of his Europe trip, and met with several Ukrainian refugees. When he was asked about his views on Putin, the US President said, “He is a butcher."

In Warsaw later on the day, Biden said, “For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power.”

Biden's remarks triggered furious reactions from the Russian side, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that repeated insults by the US President were “narrowing down the window of opportunity” for bilateral ties between the two nations.

Meanwhile, president of Russia's lower house of parliament - Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin said, “Biden is weak, sick and unhappy." “Psychiatrists will be able to explain his behaviour better…American citizens should be ashamed of their president,” he added.

The White House was quick to clarify Biden's remarks as an official explained that the US President meant that Putin “cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours or the region”.