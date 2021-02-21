Home / World News / Made in India Covid-19 vaccines reach Serbia
world news

Made in India Covid-19 vaccines reach Serbia

The information was shared by Jaishankar through his Twitter post, "Made in India vaccines now arrive in Serbia. Buttressing our bond with Belgrade."
ANI, Belgrade
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:17 PM IST
EAM Jaishankar had said that India has been "very much" at the forefront of the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and is providing vaccines to the world under 'Vaccine Maitri' initiatives.(Samir Jana/HT File)

A consignment of Indian-made vaccines arrived in Serbia on Sunday under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar adding that it buttressed the Indian-bond with Belgrade.

Earlier, EAM Jaishankar had said that India has been "very much" at the forefront of the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and is providing vaccines to the world under 'Vaccine Maitri' initiatives.

Twenty-five nations across the world have already received Made in India vaccines and Forty-nine more countries will be supplied in the coming days, ranging from Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean to Africa, South-East Asia and the Pacific Islands, he announced.

