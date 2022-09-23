Home / World News / Magnitude 4.5 earthquake briefly shakes Tokyo buildings

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake briefly shakes Tokyo buildings

world news
Published on Sep 23, 2022 02:58 PM IST

Tokyo Earthquake: There were no immediate reports of injury or damage.

Tokyo Earthquake: There were no immediate reports of injury or damage. (Representative Image/HT)
Tokyo Earthquake: There were no immediate reports of injury or damage. (Representative Image/HT)
Reuters |

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.5 briefly struck the southern part of Japan's Ibaraki prefecture on Friday, authorities said, shaking buildings in Tokyo.

Ibaraki is in the Kanto region of Japan's main island of Honshu that includes the greater Tokyo area. There were no immediate reports of injury or damage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo
tokyo

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out