Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts Philippines

ANI |
Aug 10, 2023 01:29 PM IST

Philippines Earthquake: The quake occurred at 03:11:16 (UTC) and its depth was registered at 116.5 km.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck 157 km South South East of Sarangani, Philippines on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Sarangani is a province located in the Soccsksargen region of the Philippines.

According to the USGS, the earthquake's epicentre was found at 4.024°N latitude and 125.817°E longitude respectively.

No reports of casualties and material damage have surfaced yet. Further details are awaited.

Topics
philippines earthquake
