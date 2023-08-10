Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts Philippines

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck 157 km South South East of Sarangani, Philippines on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Philippines Earthquake: The quake occurred at 03:11:16 (UTC) and its depth was registered at 116.5 km.(Representational)

Sarangani is a province located in the Soccsksargen region of the Philippines.

The quake occurred at 03:11:16 (UTC) and its depth was registered at 116.5 km.

According to the USGS, the earthquake's epicentre was found at 4.024°N latitude and 125.817°E longitude respectively.

No reports of casualties and material damage have surfaced yet. Further details are awaited.

